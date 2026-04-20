Tammy Stewart Confirmed as Hazel A. Hare President & CEO of Arizona Science Center Following Unanimous Board Vote

I am deeply honored to serve as the Hazel A. Hare President & CEO of Arizona Science Center. I look forward to building on our successes and continuing to make science accessible and engaging for all.” — Tammy Stewart, Hazel A. Hare President & CEO of Arizona Science Center

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Trustees of Arizona Science Center is proud to announce its unanimous appointment of Tammy Stewart as the next Hazel A. Hare President & CEO. Since September 2025, Stewart has served as Interim CEO and she has been a longtime member of the Leadership Team at the Arizona Science Center.Stewart has been a transformative leader at Arizona Science Center, overseeing the $14 million operation of the 164,000-square-foot facility with more than 120 employees. She has guided the organization in its mission to inspire curiosity, delivering innovative programs, exhibitions, and experiences that engage audiences of all ages.With 25 years of experience in museum and cultural organization operations and fundraising, Stewart has held leadership roles at Arizona Science Center, Phoenix Art Museum, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, and Long Beach Symphony. Under her guidance, teams successfully raised more than $150 million to support capital initiatives and ongoing operations.“Tammy has demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision during a pivotal time for Arizona Science Center,” said Board Chair Bob Miller. “Her deep commitment to the Center’s mission, its team, and to our community has been evident from day one. We are thrilled Tammy has agreed to serve as our next Hazel A. Hare President & CEO.”During her tenure at Arizona Science Center, Stewart successfully navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, securing critical funding to maintain operations and support staff. She also oversaw the opening of the Dorrance DOME, an immersive experience that has quickly become a marquee attraction, and guided the triumphant return of POMPEII: The Exhibition, drawing significant public interest and further elevating the Center’s profile.Stewart’s leadership style emphasizes mentorship, collaboration, and the cultivation of strong relationships with stakeholders, donors, members, sponsors, and volunteers. Through initiatives such as “Coffee with the CEO” sessions, she empowers staff, fosters peer-to-peer mentorship, and inspires strategic thinking across the organization.“I am deeply honored to serve as the Hazel A. Hare President & CEO of Arizona Science Center,” said Stewart. “This institution has an extraordinary team, a passionate community, and a mission that inspires curiosity and learning. I look forward to building on our successes and continuing to make science accessible and engaging for all.”Stewart earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She is actively engaged in civic and professional leadership, serving as a member of the Charter 100 Arizona Chapter and on the Board of Directors for the Downtown Phoenix Enhanced Municipal Services District (DTPHX). Stewart also holds a seat on the Giant Screen Cinema Association Leadership Committee which supports content creators to provide immersive, transformational, educational, cinematic experiences internationally.In addition, she is a Georgetown University’s New Strategies Program participant, further strengthening her expertise in leadership and organizational development. She resides in Downtown Phoenix, where she remains deeply involved in the community.Supporting MediaFor Media Inquiries:Kristina Celik, celikk@azscience.comKrista Tillman, krista@evolveprandmarketing.comAbout Arizona Science CenterLocated in downtown Phoenix, Arizona Science Center is home to the Dorrance DOME—one of the most advanced digital domes in the world—where immersive astronomy shows, live performances, and community events bring art, science, and culture together beneath a dazzling 60-foot display.Beyond the Dorrance DOME, the Science Center features more than 300 hands-on exhibits, a five-story giant-screen theater, live demonstrations, traveling exhibitions, and dynamic STEM programs for all ages. Offerings include Science on Wheels, CAMP INNOVATION, teen initiatives, professional development workshops, and Adults’ Night Out: Science With A TWIST. Whether onsite or at your location, the Center delivers unforgettable, hands-on STEM learning experiences. To learn more or reserve tickets, visit azscience.org or call 602.716.2000.

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