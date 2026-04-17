Sparks Police Department Launches DeskOfficer AI to Support Non-Emergency Calls in 911 Center

AI-powered system handles non-emergency calls, reduces wait times, and improves access while allowing dispatchers to focus on critical incidents

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sparks Police Department has launched DeskOfficer, an AI-powered administrative officer, to assist with non-emergency calls within its 911 communications center. The deployment is designed to reduce call wait times, improve service accessibility, and allow emergency dispatchers to focus on high-priority incidents.

DeskOfficer operates as a digital team member within the communications center, answering non-emergency calls, providing information, and routing requests appropriately. The system is available 24/7 and supports multiple languages, helping ensure residents can quickly access assistance without tying up emergency lines.

“Non-emergency calls make up a significant portion of our call volume,” said Deputy Chief Tara Edmonson of the Sparks Police Department. “By introducing DeskOfficer, we’re able to provide faster service to our community while ensuring our dispatchers remain focused on urgent and life-threatening situations. This technology strengthens our ability to deliver responsive and efficient public safety services.”

Police Services Manager Connie Shepperd emphasized the operational benefits within the communications center. “DeskOfficer helps us manage call surges and reduce hold times for non-emergency requests,” Shepperd said. “It acts as an additional resource for our team, ensuring callers receive timely information while improving overall workflow in the center.”

Sparks Police Department handles more than 85,000 non-emergency calls annually, reflecting a broader trend across public safety agencies facing increasing demand with limited resources.

“The Sparks deployment represents an early step in a broader effort to expand access to modern public safety technologies,” said Kushyar Kasraie, CEO of DeskOfficer. “Sparks is setting the standard for how agencies can adopt new technology in a practical, responsible way, and this is just the beginning of what we’re rolling out across the country.”

About DeskOfficer

DeskOfficer is an AI-powered administrative officer designed for public safety agencies. It assists with non-emergency calls, information requests, and administrative workflows, enabling agencies to improve service delivery while allowing personnel to focus on high-priority tasks.

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