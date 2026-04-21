Earthbar Launches Ecotourism Getaway to a Pristine Marine Paradise

Earthbar Rewards Retreat 2026 Sweepstakes

One winner and a guest will receive a week-long trip to Sorido Bay Resort in West Papua to experience one of the most biodiverse marine environments on Earth

A core belief at Earthbar is that taking care of yourself and taking care of the planet go hand in hand.” — Bob Lustig - Executive Chairman, Earthbar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earthbar, a leading name in holistic wellness and nutrition, announces the launch of its Earthbar Rewards Retreat sweepstakes. Running April 15–30 in celebration of Earth Day, the sweepstakes offers the chance to win a week-long eco-tourism trip to Raja Ampat, West Papua, Indonesia — one of the most biodiverse and actively protected marine environments on Earth — along with runner-up prizes from high-performance activewear brand Florence and sustainable products company Earth Brands.

The grand prize winner and a guest will spend seven days at Sorido Bay Resort in Raja Ampat, exploring one of the most extraordinary natural environments on the planet through scuba diving, snorkeling, paddleboarding, and more. Raja Ampat is widely regarded as one of the most biodiverse marine ecosystems on Earth, home to over 75% of known coral species. The region is part of the Coral Triangle and is actively protected through marine conservation efforts and sustainable tourism practices. Its remote location and limited development have helped preserve its pristine reefs, rare wildlife, and unmatched underwater visibility

A portion of proceeds from all sales at Earthbar will benefit additional environmental causes, and guests in stores will have the ability to round up their order as well. On Earth Day, April 22nd, Earthbar will be matching all donations as well to increase the community’s impact.

"A core belief at Earthbar is that taking care of yourself and taking care of the planet go hand in hand," said Bob Lustig, Executive Chairman of Earthbar. "This sweepstakes is our way of celebrating that connection by giving our community the chance to experience one of the most extraordinary and well-preserved places on Earth. Raja Ampat is a reminder of what's worth protecting, and we're proud to make it the centerpiece of our Earth Month this year."

The sweepstakes also features a limited-edition compostable and recyclable Earth Month cup served at all Earthbar locations April 15–30, produced in partnership with Earth Brands from compostable and recyclable materials.

“At Earth Brands, we’ve always believed that sustainability should never come at the expense of quality—it should elevate it,” said Grace Winters, Marketing Director at Earth Brands. “Partnering with Earthbar on a campaign that helps send someone to Raja Ampat, one of the planet's most vital ecosystems, is a powerful example of the meaningful impact we aim to create together.”

Florence, the high-performance activewear brand founded in partnership with 3X World Champion surfer and 2X Olympian John Florence, joins the sweepstakes as a runner-up prize partner and shares in the campaign's commitment to performance and environmental responsibility.

"Florence was built on a deep respect for the ocean and the natural world," said Pat O’Connell, President of Florence. "Partnering with Earthbar for Earth Month felt like a natural fit — two brands that believe performance and purpose belong together. We're excited to be part of a campaign that takes people closer to the places worth fighting for."

Participants can join Earthbar Rewards and enter the sweepstakes at https://earthbar.com/pages/earth-month#enter.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of CA, NY, WA, CT, and FL, 18+. Limit 1 entry per person. Ends April 30, 2026. Void where prohibited. Odds depend on number of eligible entries received. Approx. ARV $4,950. Sponsored by Earthbar, LLC. See full Official Rules: earthbar.com/pages/earth-day.

About Florence

Florence was founded in partnership with 3X World Champion surfer and 2X Olympian John Florence to provide modern utilitarian equipment for all sport conditions. Their commitment to performance extends beyond the products themselves — it's about building a future where high-functioning gear and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. Learn more at florencemarine.com.

About Earth Brands

Earth Brands is committed to providing sustainable and eco-friendly products while building a better future for the planet. Their network of fans and ambassadors across the country have created a movement that's making sustainability cool, one cup at a time. Learn more at earthbrands.com.

About Earthbar

Since 1971, Earthbar has been a wellness destination, nourishing health-conscious individuals with expertly crafted nutrition. From superfood smoothies and protein-packed drinks to functional snacks and supplements, Earthbar delivers high-quality, performance-driven offerings in its nationwide locations and through its partnership with Equinox fitness clubs. Learn more at earthbar.com.

For more information, visit earthbar.com or follow @earthbar on social media.

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