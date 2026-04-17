Bishop Leroy Guillory 'Ex-Public Safety Chairman' Is Making Headlines As The Front Runner In The Compton Mayor's Race

Once The Chairman of The Public Safety In City of Compton; Now, Bishop Leroy Guillory Is the Leading Candidate To Defeat The Mayor That Appointed Him

I owe the community proof that we're all in this together and that if one of us fails, we all fail. I am committed to serving the people of Compton with integrity and transparency.” — BISHOP LEROY GUILLORY

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EX-Chairman of Public Safety Commission In Compton May Become The Next Compton Mayor, According to Voters at COMPTON CHAMBER of COMMERCE NAACP Mayoral ForumBishop Leroy Guillory's mayoral campaign promises to bring transparency and accountability to the city of Compton, offering residents a chance to restore trust in their local government. Compton Today“I owe the community proof that we're all in this together and that if one of us fails, we all fail. I am committed to serving the people of Compton with integrity and transparency.” Said Bishop Leroy Guillory, Ombudsman GeneralOn March 28, 2026, the COMPTON CHAMBER of COMMERCE & NAACP hosted a Mayoral Forum where Bishop Leroy Guillory's Campaign for Mayor was met with overwhelming support from attendees. The forum, held at the Compton Community College, gave voters a chance to hear from the candidates and voice their concerns for the future of their city.Bishop Guillory, a former chairman of the Public Safety Commission in Compton, has promised to bring transparency and accountability to the city if elected as the next mayor. His campaign has gained traction among residents who are looking for a leader who will prioritize the needs of the community and restore trust in the local government.During the forum, Bishop Guillory outlined his plans to address the pressing issues facing Compton, including improving public safety, creating real job opportunities, and investing in the community. He also emphasized the importance of working closely with the community to ensure their voices are heard and their needs are met.The overwhelming support for Bishop Guillory at the forum is a clear indication that the residents of Compton are ready for change and believe he is the right person to lead their city. With his experience and dedication to serving the community, Bishop Guillory's mayoral campaign has gained momentum and is poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming election.In a powerful statement, Bishop Guillory has publicly called out Mayor Emma Sharif for her failure to address the ongoing issues facing the city of Compton. Despite being in office for more than 10 years, Mayor Sharif has yet to make significant progress in improving the city's conditions, leaving residents frustrated and disappointed.Bishop Guillory, a prominent figure Nationally, Internationally and in the Compton Community, has been a vocal advocate for the people of Compton. He has witnessed firsthand the struggles and hardships faced by residents, and he believes that Mayor Sharif has not done enough to address these issues. In his statement, Bishop Guillory expressed his disappointment in the lack of action from the mayor's office and called for immediate change.The city of Compton has been facing numerous challenges, including high crime rates, poverty, and inadequate public services. Despite Mayor Sharif's promises to improve these conditions, little has been done to make a real difference. Bishop Guillory believes that it is time for the mayor to take responsibility and take decisive action to address these pressing issues.Bishop Guillory's call to action has sparked a conversation within the community, with many residents expressing their support for his statement. As a respected leader and voice for the people, Bishop Guillory's words carry weight and have brought attention to the urgent need for change in Compton. The bishop has urged Mayor Sharif to take immediate action and work towards improving the city's conditions for the betterment of its residents.In conclusion, Bishop Guillory's bold statement has shed light on the ongoing problems in the city of Compton and has called out Mayor Emma Sharif for her lack of action. The bishop's words have resonated with the community, and it is time for Mayor Sharif to take responsibility and work towards making a positive change in the city. The people of Compton deserve better, and Bishop Guillory's call to action is a step towards achieving a brighter future for the city.As the election draws near, Bishop Guillory continues to gain support from various community organizations and leaders. His vision for a better and brighter Compton has resonated with voters, and he remains committed to bringing positive change to the city. The COMPTON CHAMBER of COMMERCE NAACP Mayoral Forum was just the beginning, and Bishop Guillory's campaign is determined to keep the momentum going until election day.

BISHOP LEROY GUILLORY LEADS THE POLLS TO BECOME THE NEXT MAYOR OF COMPTON

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