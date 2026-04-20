IWIL Ignite Expands in Canada, Targets 100,000 Future Skill Leaders by 2030 to Strengthen Canada’s AI Workforce

Building Digital Leaders for the Century

Shaping the talent behind Canada's AI economy, 100,000 leaders strong by 2030

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

IWIL Ignite, the Centre for Global Digital Literacy and AI Incubation (CDLA), today announced its Canadian expansion, combining AI upskilling and consultancy services to develop 100,000 future skill leaders by 2030.

The announcement coincides with the organization's national virtual summit, "AI × Industry: Redefining the Future of Work," which convened leaders from technology, media, academia, and the public sector to examine how AI is reshaping roles and what industry-ready talent looks like in practice.

A Foundation of Global Impact

IWIL Ignite brings a proven track record to its Canadian expansion: 40,000+ professionals trained, 300+ corporate leaders engaged across North America and Southeast Asia, 250+ startups incubated through digital media literacy and tech programs, and collaborations with organizations including Amazon Web Services and Shell.

The organization delivers AI consulting, readiness assessments, and workforce upskilling for corporations, Crown corporations, and academic institutions.

Preparing Organizations for an AI-Driven Future.

As AI systems increasingly manage workflows from supply chains to hiring decisions, the implications for compliance, accountability, and operational safety continue to grow. IWIL Ignite programs span AI fundamentals, digital automation, and responsible use, helping organizations adopt AI in a safe, ethical, and execution-focused manner.

The initiative also addresses the shift towards more autonomous and agentic AI systems, reinforcing the need for human capability in critical thinking, execution, and responsible deployment.

"The real AI gap in Canada isn't access to tools. It's access to people who can apply them with judgment, speed, and business value," said Deepa Sayal, Founder of IWIL Ignite. "We're building talent that isn't just AI-aware but industry-ready and capable of contributing meaningfully to Canada's economic future."

Summit Speakers

The Future of Work Summit brought together senior leaders across technology, media, academia, and the public sector:

Vidya Srinivasan, Product Leader, Meta

Sharon Tehrani, Product Manager, Machine Intelligence, CBC

Graham Sibley, CEO, Collabware

Stephanie R., Director of Employee Experience, TransLink

Anna Perelyhina, Director of Product Management, Kaseya

Kerris Hougardy, Head of People, Ting Internet

Dr. Scott Macklin, Associate Vice President, Trinity Western University

Deepa Sayal, Founder, IWIL Ignite (Keynote and Moderator)

For program details, visit iwilignite.com.

About IWIL Ignite

IWIL Ignite is a global AI consultancy and upskilling nonprofit with operations in Canada and India. The organization supports enterprises and institutions in adopting applied AI while building future-ready talent pipelines. Its initiatives include techsupergirl.com and Techxelerate, with collaborations spanning over 100 academic institutions across Southeast Asia and North America.

Building Future-Ready Leaders in the Age of AI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.