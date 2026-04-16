In Five Years, ArrowHeart Foundation Marks Significant Goal and Highlights Past Recipient’s Accomplishments

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, ArrowHeart Foundation, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit of Arrowhead Credit Union marks five years of the Arrowhead Scholarship Program. Beginning in 2022, the program awarded 299 scholarships to students totaling $599,000. This year, 182 students will receive a combined total of $401,000 surpassing the 10-year goal to award $1 million in scholarships.“We are so proud of this accomplishment and of all our scholarship recipients,” said, Stefanie Villalobos, VP Philanthropy and Community Impact. “Our scholarship committee is very committed to the selection process. It is a blind review process that ensures fairness. The committee also strives to select candidates who are compassionate about learning and desire to continue their education.”Scholarship recipients must be members of the Credit Union in good standing and students who are enrolled or accepted into a higher education program, including college, trade school, or certificate programs, with a minimum GPA of 2.5.Three former recipients of the Arrowhead Scholarship have used their awards to reach their goals and enrich our community.Music Motivates HerChani Greaves is a music major and cellist at Cal State Fullerton. She is a four-time recipient of the Arrowhead Scholarship. She was an original applicant in the pilot program, beginning her freshman year of college. Since then, she has been awarded scholarships in 2023, 2024, and 2025. She used these awards to help pay for a new cello. Last year, her scholarship helped her pay for a new bow as well as a portion of tuition.She is grateful for her scholarships because she stated that a degree in music is expensive. From instruments to tuition, Greaves said, “I’m putting energy into this thing that I love and every dollar helps.”Greaves has been a member of Arrowhead Credit Union since she was 13 years old. Her mother, a past team member of the Credit Union, encouraged her to open her first account. In addition to applying for scholarships, Graeves has also taken advantage of Arrowhead’s financial coaching services and opened an IRA with the Credit Union.Graeves will be graduating this spring but before that she will head to New York to tour with her cello choir to share her passion on stage.Rich in CommunityKaren Feld spent more than 30 years as a government attorney in San Bernardino County with a drive to do more for her community. During Covid, she realized how students in her community were struggling to learn because of a lack of resources and support. Feld saw it as a sign to go back to school and become a teacher. “I was complaining about it because they are our future,” she said, “then I thought to myself this is a sign to get my teaching credentials.”And ArrowHeart was there to help her. In 2023, she was awarded a scholarship which helped sustain her busy schedule of student teaching, attending classes, and working.The scholarship also boosted her spirit. As an older student, Feld saw how easy it is to get discouraged by new technologies and environments. The scholarship helped acknowledge that students of all ages are worthy of enhanced education and life-long learning.Feld now teaches 7th grade at Asa Charter School in San Bernardino, a Title 1 school where most of the students are economically disadvantaged and educationally struggling. But Feld is proud to say her classroom students continue to achieve the school’s highest test scores.Feld joined Arrowhead Credit Union in the late ‘80s and has always appreciated their impact in the community. In fact, she made use of their resources to help educate her students on financial literacy. “The Arrowhead Community Impact Team came to my classroom to talk about savings, 401K, and why it matters to save your money,” she said. “Your dedication to the community is well-known!”A Giving VoiceFour-time Scholarship recipient Caden Henderson always knew what he wanted to be when he grew up. And while he’s following his dreams as a sportscaster, he’s also found a passion to give.Henderson, a junior at University of Redlands is majoring in Sports Broadcasting and Journalism. His passion for sports was inspired by his grandfather who was a baseball coach and his parents who both worked for the minor league baseball team, the 66ers. Henderson currently hosts a YouTube sports show called Caden’s Center and plans to continue in sports broadcasting after graduation.He was first awarded a scholarship in 2023, when the Arrowhead Scholarship program became available to the Credit Union membership, and has since been awarded a scholarship each year. The scholarship money has mostly been used for textbooks and supplies. “It’s been a real help,” he said.“I have been a member since December 2016 when I got my first paycheck for hosting a local film festival,” Henderson said.“We are so pleased to be able to provide the Arrowhead Scholarship Program to the members in our community,” said Villalobos. “And it’s gratifying to witness the success of all our recipients. Together we continue to build stronger, more productive communities.”The 2026 ArrowHeart Scholarship Award Ceremony will take place on Thursday, April 20 at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. For more information about the ArrowHeart Scholarship Program, visit arrowheadcu.org/scholarship. About ArrowHeart FoundationArrowHeart Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established by Arrowhead Credit Union in 2013. Their philosophy of "people helping people" is at the center of what they do. The work they do and the funds they raise stay local and benefit the people and communities served by Arrowhead Credit Union. Visit arrowheadcu.org/arrowheart for more information.About Arrowhead Credit UnionArrowhead Credit Union was established in 1949 and is dedicated to building strong communities. Arrowhead has $2.7 billion in assets and serves more than 200,000 members across the United States. Visit arrowheadcu.org for more information.

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