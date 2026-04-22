ThriveKin Secures Dual Federal Trademarks, Anchoring a Category Built on a Simple Idea: Care Begins with Being Heard

Voice-first AI caregiver platform receives USPTO registrations for wordmark and logo, protecting a thesis healthcare technology has overlooked.

Care begins with being heard. Before the medication schedule, before the appointment, there is a person holding it all together who needs someone to notice they are still there.” — Brian Abolins

UNION, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThriveKin , Inc., the voice-first AI platform for family caregivers founded by dual heart-liver transplant survivor Brian Abolins, announced today that both its wordmark and logo have been officially registered on the Principal Register of the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The registrations were issued April 14, 2026 under U.S. Reg. No. 8,211,430 (wordmark) and U.S. Reg. No. 8,211,429 (logo), both covering International Class 42.The registrations are a milestone for a company built on a thesis most of healthcare technology has ignored: that caregivers are carrying everything in their heads, and the first job of any platform serving them is not to manage tasks, it is to listen.Care begins with being heard. Before the medication schedule, before the appointment, before the insurance call, there is a person holding it all together who needs someone to notice they are still there. ThriveKin was built for that moment first.ThriveKin launched on November 27, 2025 as one of the first platforms to put voice, not a form, not a checklist, not another app screen, at the center of caregiver support. Caregivers speak to ThriveKin the way they would speak to a trusted friend, and the platform remembers. It holds medications, appointments, finances, documents, and daily patterns so caregivers no longer have to carry them alone. It listens for signs of crisis and burnout before those signs become emergencies. It works hands-free across 70+ languages including Latvian, a direct reflection of the founder's family heritage and a signal that caregivers everywhere deserve to be understood in the language they actually speak.The federal registrations, which cover software as a service for medication reminders, appointment scheduling, financial tracking, wellness check-ins, voice note storage, predictive budgeting, and burnout-risk modeling for caregivers, protect the technical scope of what ThriveKin does. But Abolins is clear that the registrations are not why the company exists.Trademarks protect a name. They do not protect what a name is supposed to mean. What we are really protecting is a promise: that when a caregiver opens this platform at two in the morning, exhausted and alone, something will see them, hear them, and speak their language. That promise is what ThriveKin is. The registrations just make sure nobody else can stand in front of it.ThriveKin is available at thrivekin.care.ABOUT THRIVEKIN, INC.ThriveKin, Inc. is a Delaware C-Corporation building voice-first AI for family caregivers. Founded by a dual heart-liver transplant survivor who spent 180 days hospitalized and watched his own family absorb the role of overnight caregiver, ThriveKin exists because the 63 million Americans caring for someone they love are rarely asked how they are doing, and almost never in a language that feels like theirs. The platform listens first. It remembers what caregivers cannot hold in their heads. It speaks back in 70+ languages. And it stays present at the hours when no one else is, at 2 a.m., after the hospital calls, before the next appointment. Care begins with being heard.

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