Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce Launches Inaugural State of Education Forum Focused on Workforce Readiness

By strengthening collaboration between schools and the business community, we can better align resources, create opportunities, and ensure students are prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow.” — Brandon Marley, CEO of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce

INDIO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce (GCVCC) will host its inaugural State of Education, a regional forum highlighting the current landscape of local education and its direct impact on workforce development across the Coachella Valley.This informative and collaborative program will feature presentations and updates from regional education leaders, including:• Coachella Valley Unified School District• Desert Sands Unified School District• Palm Springs Unified School District• College of the Desert• the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of CommerceEach organization will share key initiatives, priorities, and partnerships aimed at preparing the next generation of the regional workforce.“Bringing this event together helps bridge the gap between education and workforce needs,” said Brandon Marley, CEO of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce. “By strengthening collaboration between schools and the business community, we can better align resources, create opportunities, and ensure students are prepared for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”The event will take place on Friday, May 1 at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa Rancho Mirage, with registration opening at 8:00 AM and the program beginning promptly at 9:00 AM. Attendees will enjoy breakfast, valuable networking opportunities, and access to a Workforce & Education Expo during the registration hour.The program will include presentations from participating institutions, followed by a panel discussion featuring representatives from each organization and OneFuture Coachella Valley, focused on advancing regional education and workforce initiatives.The event is made possible through the support of the following sponsors:Title Sponsors: Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians, College of the Desert, Desert Healthcare District & FoundationPresenting Sponsors: CSUSB Palm Desert, Palm Springs Film Society, UC Riverside – Palm DesertCenterpiece Sponsors: Coachella Valley Public Cemetery District, Corazón Credit Union, Desert Arc, Desert Oasis Healthcare, SJVC/Carrington CollegeVisionary Media Sponsor: NBC Palm Springs/UnivisionCommunity Sponsors: Banc of California, Desert Urgent Care, Hunter|Johnsen, Inc., Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, Riverside County Office of Education, Valley Sanitary District, and Visit Greater Palm SpringsAll proceeds benefit the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, a 501(c)(6) organization.For more information on sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, please visit gcvcc.org.About the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of CommerceThe Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce supports the region’s business community through advocacy, economic development, and programs and events that enhance and strengthen the Coachella Valley’s cultural and economic vitality. For more information, visit gcvcc.org or call 760.347.0676.

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