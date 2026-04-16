CBH Homes Announces Call to Artists for 'Hearts Across the Valley' Installation in Twin Falls

Boys & Girls Club of Ada County - Meridian Unit celebrate in front of their Heart Installation during the CBH Hearts Across the Valley unveiling event. College of Western Idaho Art Club’s students paint Heart installation

Local Twin Falls artists are invited to bring connection, creativity, and community to life at the Twin Falls Visitor Center

The Twin Falls Public Art Commission is excited to partner with the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce to launch a call to artists to bring our vision to reality and bring a CBH Heart to the Magic Valley.” — Wendy Davis, Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Director

TWIN FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBH Homes invites artists to submit designs for a Twin Falls heart installation in partnership with the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce as part of its groundbreaking community initiative, CBH Hearts Across the Valley This public art opportunity invites creatives to design a heart sculpture that will be installed at the Twin Falls Visitor Center - a meaningful and welcoming destination for thousands of visitors and locals in the Magic Valley. CBH Homes is also pleased to partner with the Twin Falls Arts Commission, whose members will play an integral role in reviewing artist submissions and helping select a design that reflects the spirit and creativity of the community.As part of CBH Homes’ larger Hearts Across the Valley experience, which features 30 artist-designed hearts across 13 cities in Southern Idaho, this Twin Falls installation will serve as a powerful symbol of connection, belonging, and shared community spirit. The artist selected for the project will create a custom design on a 5-foot by 5-foot fiberglass heart, which will be displayed publicly and featured on an interactive website and app for the duration of the two-year experience.Applications are now open, with submissions due by Thursday, April 30, 2026. The selected artist will receive a $2,000 project budget and the opportunity to contribute to a one-of-a-kind public art movement that celebrates Idahoans and the places they call home."The Twin Falls Public Art Commission is excited to partner with the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce to launch a call to artists to bring our vision to reality and bring a CBH Heart to the Magic Valley,” said Wendy Davis, Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Director.Located at the Twin Falls Visitor Center, this heart will be placed in one of the community’s most visited spaces. Artists are encouraged to create designs that reflect hope, connection, and belonging - offering an uplifting message that is welcoming to all."The Chamber is excited to participate in the Hearts Across the Valley program and host an art installation at the Twin Falls Visitor Center,” said Kyle Tarbet, President and CEO of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. “The program’s motto, ‘so glad you’re here’, resonates with the Visitor Center being a community gathering place and a welcoming destination for tourists. I’m excited to see what unique ideas will be proposed by local artists.”📅 Key project dates include:Now through April 30, 2026 — Artist applications openMay 11, 2026 — Artists notified of selection statusJuly 23, 2026 — Final heart design completedAugust 4, 2026 — Installation and unveiling eventLearn more and apply here: https://cbhhomes.com/hearts-across-the-valley/artist-application/twin-falls-chamber-of-commerce/ 📍 Local Twin Falls artists are encouraged to applySubmissions must follow official design guidelines and templates available through CBH Homes.Through Hearts Across the Valley, CBH Homes continues its mission of building connections across Idaho — one heart at a time, with a whole lot of love. This initiative reflects CBH’s commitment to community, creativity, and celebrating what makes each Idaho city unique.About CBH Homes: CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 34 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, named Fortune Magazine Best Workplaces in Construction, ranked #17 in the Nation, and proudly working with over 29,000 happy homeowners and counting.About CBH Hearts Across the Valley: CBH Hearts Across the Valley is CBH Homes’ community initiative designed to encourage connection across Idaho - through vibrant heart installations, local engagement, and shared experiences that bring neighbors together.Learn more at cbhhomes.com.

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