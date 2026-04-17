U.S. Crews Qualify for World Hip Hop Dance Championship in Phoenix
The Championship, organized by Hip Hop International, brought together elite crews from across the country competing for gold, silver and bronze medals, as well as advancement to the world stage.
Team USA will compete against National champions from 55 countries in what is regarded as the largest and most respected hip hop dance championship in the world.
Beyond medals and the world title, the championship serves as a pipeline to professional careers, with dancers and choreographers going on to work with major recording artists, awards shows and global sporting events, including the Super Bowl and NBA All-Star Game.
Event recap
Competing before a capacity crowd in Los Angeles, crews delivered dynamic routines defined by precision and creativity. Winners were determined by an HHI-certified panel of judges. “In the 25 years we have been organizing the championships, the dancers and choreographers have continually advanced hip hop dance to what is now the highest level of skill and performance,” said HHI co-founder Howard Schwartz.
Co-founder Karen Schwartz added, “We have fostered a culture of respect and camaraderie that has been embraced by a supportive, passionate dance community worldwide.”
Results
USA Gold medalist crews advancing to the World Hip Hop Dance Championship were:
Junior Division
Defending champion Mini Chapkidz of Fairfield, California
Varsity Division
Gold: Southside, San Diego, California
Adult Division
Gold: Legendz, Gilbert, Arizona
MiniCrew Division
Defending champion SBX4 of Kennewick, Washington
JV MegaCrew Division
Gold: Chapkidz, Fairfield, California
MegaCrew Division
Gold: Distrykt, Gilbert, Arizona
Team USA will now spend the next three and a half months preparing for the world championship. Preliminaries and semifinals will take place at the Arizona Grand Resort Convention Center (July 27-30) with the World Hip Hop Dance Championship finals (August 1) at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University.
Laurence Cohen
TLC MediaWorks
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Highlights - 2025 World Hip Hop Dance Championship FINALS
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