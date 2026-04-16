Washington State Department of Health Announces 2026 Northwest Radon Poster Contest Winners

For immediate release: April 16, 2026 (26-041)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is recognizing the winners of the 2026 Northwest Radon Poster Contest. The annual contest, open to youth ages 9 to 14, encourages students to use their creativity to raise awareness about the dangers of elevated indoor radon levels and the importance of testing for and reducing radon in homes and buildings.

"We’re grateful to every student who participated and helped shine a light on this important health issue," said Gary Garrety, DOH radon program director. "Their artwork shows how powerful creativity can be in raising awareness about radon risks. We also appreciate the teachers, families, and youth organizations who supported and inspired these young advocates."

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that is invisible, odorless, and tasteless. It forms from the breakdown of radium, a common element in rocks and soil. Radon can enter buildings from the ground beneath them and accumulate to levels much higher than those found outdoors. It is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and is responsible for about 20,000 deaths each year in the United States.

Entries were judged by a panel of radon experts from across the Northwest based on accuracy, originality, visual communication, and reproducibility. Washington’s first-place poster will advance to represent the state in the upcoming National Radon Poster Contest.

Washington State Winners

1st Place: Lin Spichiger, age 12, Shelton

2nd Place: Natalie Bowra, age 10, Redmond

3rd Place: Apeksha Tandon, age 12, Redmond

Regional Grand Prize Winner: Lin Spichiger, Age 12, Shelton



The Northwest regional grand prize winner poster by Lin Spichiger raises awareness about the dangers of radon and the importance of testing indoor air. To learn more about the health risks of radon and to view the winning 2026 Northwest Radon Poster Contest posters, visit DOH’s website.

The Northwest Radon Poster Contest is a joint effort supported by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Nez Perce Tribe, Oregon Health Authority, Spokane Tribe of Indians, and DOH, in partnership with the Northwest Radon Coalition and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 10.

Our website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Get updates by following us on social media.

###