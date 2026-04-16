Signature Capital Highlights the Gap Between AI Loan Approvals and Real-World Deal Execution

David Crantz Owner Of Signature Capital

David Crantz explains why faster underwriting tools are transforming lending—but certainty, structure, and execution still rely on human expertise

As the industry gets faster, expectations get higher,” he said. “Borrowers want clarity quickly—but they also want certainty. That’s where seasoned lenders still make the difference.” — David Crantz

NEW PORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence continues to transform financial services and real estate investing, veteran lender David Crantz is offering a grounded perspective shaped by more than four decades in the industry: AI may accelerate decisions, but it cannot replace real-world execution.Across the lending landscape, AI-powered underwriting platforms are rapidly reducing approval timelines, analyzing borrower data, and identifying risk patterns at unprecedented speed. What once took days of manual review can now be processed in hours—or even minutes. For institutional lenders and fintech platforms, this represents a major leap forward in efficiency and scalability.However, Crantz cautions that speed alone does not equate to certainty.“AI is a powerful tool for organizing data and identifying trends, but it doesn’t understand the borrower behind the deal,” said Crantz. “It can tell you what a file looks like on paper—but it can’t tell you if that borrower will actually perform, pivot, and close.”Crantz, known in industry circles for his ability to fund complex real estate transactions quickly—sometimes in as little as 48 hours—has built a career on navigating deals that fall outside traditional lending models. As a National Private Lender he navigates distressed assets, time-sensitive acquisitions, and unconventional borrower situations where strict algorithmic underwriting often falls short.As AI adoption increases , many lenders are using it to enhance, rather than replace, human decision-making. From document processing and fraud detection to predictive analytics in real estate markets, AI is becoming a critical layer in modern lending infrastructure. Yet, according to Crantz, the most successful operators are those who combine technology with experience.“The future of lending isn’t AI versus humans—it’s AI plus humans,” Crantz added. “Technology can get you to an answer faster, but experience tells you whether that answer is right.”In real estate investing, AI is also playing a growing role in deal sourcing, property valuation, and market forecasting. Investors can now analyze trends across entire regions, identify emerging submarkets, and model potential returns with greater precision. Still, unique properties, complex ownership structures, and off-market opportunities often require a level of insight that extends beyond data.Crantz believes this shift is ultimately raising the bar for lenders and investors alike.“As the industry gets faster, expectations get higher,” he said. “Borrowers want clarity quickly—but they also want certainty. That’s where seasoned lenders still make the difference.”With AI continuing to evolve, Crantz sees the technology as a valuable advancement—but not a replacement for judgment, relationships, and execution.“AI can approve a loan,” he said. “But it still takes a real lender to get it done.”About David CrantzDavid Crantz is a nationally recognized real estate lender and finance expert with more than 40 years of experience across multiple market cycles. Specializing in private and hard money lending, Crantz is known for his speed of execution, ability to structure complex deals, and consistent track record of closing transactions that fall outside conventional lending standards.

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