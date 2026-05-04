Kelly Nuckolls, Chief Marketing Officer at Jeskell Systems, Named to 2026 CRN Women of the Channel Power 80 List
CRN recognizes Kelly Nuckolls of Jeskell Systems on the 2026 Women of the Channel Power 80 Solution Provider list
Kelly Nuckolls recognized for channel leadership, strengthening partner ecosystems, and driving innovative, multi-vendor strategies.
This prestigious honor highlights an elite subset of influential solution provider leaders selected from the CRN 2026 Women of the Channel list.
Each year, CRN recognizes women across the IT channel ecosystem who demonstrate exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and a commitment to advancing partner and customer success. The Power 80 Solution Provider list represents a select group of leaders who are driving meaningful impact within their organizations and across the broader channel.
Kelly Nuckolls plays a central role in shaping Jeskell’s channel strategy, with a focus on strengthening relationships and aligning joint go to market efforts across a diverse partner ecosystem. She works closely with leading technology providers to develop integrated, multi-vendor solutions that address the evolving needs of Federal and commercial clients.
Over the past year, she has helped advance Jeskell’s approach to modern technology adoption by aligning marketing, sales, and partner initiatives around clear, outcome-driven strategies. Her ability to translate complex technologies, including AI-driven infrastructure and data resilience, into meaningful business conversations has supported stronger engagement and more informed decision-making for clients.
In a year marked by shifting priorities and increased complexity across the Federal landscape, Kelly worked across internal teams and partner organizations to maintain consistency, strengthen collaboration, and ensure clients continued to receive clear guidance as they navigated modernization efforts. Her leadership emphasizes trust, communication, and a shared commitment to long-term success.
“It’s a privilege to celebrate the remarkable achievements of these women who are driving meaningful change across the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to bold, innovative strategies that fuel transformation, growth, and success for their organizations and the broader channel. We’re proud to recognize their impact and look forward to seeing how they continue to shape the future of our industry.”
“Being recognized among this group of leaders is incredibly meaningful,” said Nuckolls. “The channel is built on strong relationships and shared success. I’m grateful to work alongside partners, clients, and teams who are focused on solving complex challenges and helping organizations move forward with confidence in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.”
The 2026 Women of the Channel will be featured online beginning May 4 at www.crn.com/wotc.
About Jeskell Systems
With 35 years of expertise, Jeskell Systems empowers Federal and commercial clients with scalable data lifecycle management, secure governance, and high-performance storage solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each organization. Jeskell specializes in optimizing IT environments for both operational efficiency and data security, from managing vast data stores in AI-driven applications to supporting high-performance computing infrastructures for compute-intensive workloads. As a trusted partner to leading technology providers, Jeskell delivers resilient, cost-effective solutions that reduce risk and ensure data integrity across every stage of the data lifecycle. For more information, visit jeskell.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.
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The Channel Company
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Kelly Nuckolls
Jeskell Systems
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