Three Words That Could Save a Life: Wes McClelland's 'Ask For Help' Takes Aim at Mental Health Stigma

Wes McClelland “Ask For Help” Single Cover Art Wes McClelland No Text

Texas-based singer/songwriter's emotional plea reminds a hurting world that just three words can break the lonely spell.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mental health remains a quietly devastating global epidemic — one most people face in silence and shame. While recent times have chiseled away a little of the stigma, Wes McClelland's new single (out today) "Ask For Help" arrives at the right time to shine an important emotive light on a tough, mostly internal topic."Ask For Help," borne from Wes McClelland's own personal journey, counteracts the world's demands for stoicism with a counter-narrative of strength in vulnerability. The lyrics of the track address the internal struggles of mental health and depression and a reminder that "just three words can break the lonely spell…'I need help'.""Wes McClelland brings genuine heart, perspective, and authenticity to his music," says Wayne Benson of Big Country Q103 (Orlando, FL). "And that's what makes him stand out as an artist."Working with Grammy-winning co-producer Dave Hagen, Wes McClelland recorded "Ask For Help" in the storied studios of Dark Horse Recording in Franklin, Tennessee. The lyrically poetic anthem uses a contemporary sonic lens filtered through piano and a blend of cinematic, lush strings and tender fiddle from Andy Leftwich creating an atmospheric tapestry of hope and empathy."This track is a masterclass in bona fide sincerity. With its top-notch production and powerful humanitarian message, 'Ask For Help' is a strong recommendation for fans of both country and Christian music." — Steve Azami, Music Critic and Record Producer"Ask For Help" aims to dismantle the stigma around mental health, framing the act of reaching out not as a moral failing, but as an act of immense courage. McClelland's rich, grounded vocals lead the world-class ensemble of Nashville virtuosos, delivering a performance that is as technically brilliant as it is emotionally raw.More than just a song, "Ask For Help" is a call to action for listeners to check in on their neighbors and for individuals to embrace their own humanity. Poetic in approach, "Ask For Help" touches even the hardest of hearts and souls, in the way that only music can, serving as a reminder to us all that there's no shame in the asking and it's never "too late to ask for help.""Ask For Help" is available on all streaming platforms and is currently being serviced to Country and Christian radio stations in the United States and internationally.Give your audience a reason to lean in and join the movement for Mental Health Awareness. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org. "Ask For Help" Is available now on all major digital platformsAbout Wes McClelland:Wes McClelland is a seasoned singer-songwriter whose music bridges the gap between professional grit and artistic soul. After a successful 25-year hiatus in the business world, Wes returns to the country music scene with a reined perspective and world-class sound.About Grassroots Promotion:Founded in 1996 and led by Nancy Tunick and Teresa Johnston-Chance, GrassRoots Promotion is a Nashville powerhouse dedicated to providing independent and major-label artists with significant exposure across radio and digital platforms.Radio Contact:Grassroots Promotion | rebekah@grassrootspromotion.com | 615-456 0187 | https://www.grassrootspromotion.com

Wes McClelland - “Ask For Help” Music Video

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