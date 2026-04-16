April 2026 Maricopa Arizona Housing Market: Home Sales Drop 36% and Median Days on Market Hits 117

James Sanson - REAL BROKER

ARMLS: 88 Maricopa closings vs. 137 last year. Sales down 36%, 58% of listings cut, and a 74-day gap between sellers who win and those who don't.

The way to be in the 32-day group is to price for the buyers who exist right now at 6.39 percent rates and 383 competing listings, not for what a neighbor sold for in 2023.” — James Sanson

MARICOPA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Maricopa, Arizona, housing market is showing significant stress in April 2026, with home sales volume dropping 36 percent year over year and median days on market reaching 117 days, according to ARMLS data reported by James Sanson, a licensed Arizona REALTOR with more than 23 years of experience selling homes exclusively in Maricopa. Sanson is the founder of The James Sanson Team at Real Broker LLC and the brand behind MaricopaHomesForSale.com "As of April 13, 2026, ARMLS shows 88 homes closed in Maricopa compared to 137 in the same window one year ago," said Sanson. "That 36 percent drop in transaction volume is the most important number in this market right now. Fewer buyers are closing, inventory is rising, and sellers who do not price for today's conditions are paying for it in time and dollars."As of April 13, 2026, there are 383 active listings in Maricopa zip codes 85138 and 85139 . Of those, 58 percent have already taken at least one price reduction. Thirty percent have been sitting for 90 days or more. The median active list price is $365,995, while the median closed price is $342,000, a gap of nearly $24,000 between where sellers are listing and where buyers are actually transacting.Months of supply in Maricopa now sits at 4.4, compared to 1.59 months across the broader Phoenix metro. Maricopa buyers have nearly three times the inventory per active buyer compared to buyers in Phoenix, Chandler, or Tempe. The median sold price has declined from $359,990 one year ago to $342,000 today, a drop of approximately $18,000 year-over-year. Mortgage rates at 6.39 percent continue to compress the buyer pool, and the Federal Reserve has signaled no near-term rate cuts.Despite the challenging environment, the April 2026 data reveals a consistent and measurable divide between sellers who price correctly and those who do not. Sellers who closed at or above their original asking price did so in a median of 32 days. Sellers who closed below their original asking price sat a median of 106 days, with an average price reduction of nearly $25,000 before closing."Everything that happens in those extra 74 days works against the seller," said Sanson. "Buyers question why the home has not sold. Offers reflect that doubt. The seller cuts the price. By the time they close on day 106, the erosion is real and measurable. The way to be in the 32-day group is to price for the buyers who exist right now at 6.39 percent rates and 383 competing listings, not for what a neighbor sold for in 2023."While the broader Phoenix metro median sits near $444,000 with 1.59 months of supply, Maricopa's 4.4-month supply figure creates a fundamentally different dynamic for local sellers. The supply imbalance gives Maricopa buyers patience and negotiating leverage that buyers in tighter Phoenix submarkets lack.James Sanson has been selling homes in Maricopa, Arizona, since 2002 and has closed more than 1,000 transactions in the local market. He holds a 5.0-star rating across 267 verified Zillow reviews and has earned the FastExpert 2026 Top Agent designation, Zillow Showcase Exclusive Partner status, and the RateMyAgent Price Expert designation. His team operates exclusively in Maricopa zip codes 85138 and 85139.Homeowners seeking a current, data-driven market valuation or pricing strategy consultation can visit MaricopaHomesForSale.com or call 520-838-8037.All data sourced from ARMLS, April 13, 2026, zip codes 85138 and 85139.

Maricopa Real Estate Market Update 2025: Why 36% Fewer Homes Are Selling (And How to Still Win)

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