ModWash Brings the Clean to Davenport, Florida, Grand Opening April 17th

DAVENPORT, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModWash , one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location at 1235 Finley Avenue, Davenport, FL 33897, marking the brand's 3rd location in the Davenport market. The celebration kicks off Friday, April 17th, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the NorthEast Polk Chamber of Commerce at noon.Grand Opening DetailsJoin us Friday, April 17th, at 1235 Finley Avenue as ModWash officially opens its doors to the Davenport community. The day will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremon, free washes, food, drinks, and ModSwag giveaways. On opening day, ModWash will also present a donation of $1,000 to Ridge Community High School as a gesture of commitment to the students and families of the Davenport community.To mark the occasion, ModWash is offering exclusive ModFounders pricing: the first 500 guests to sign up for a top ModMax Membership will receive their first month for just $10, followed by a locked-in rate of $25/month for life, a $44.99 value and $20/month in savings. New ModFounders will also receive a free t-shirt with their purchase of a ModMax Membership.The ModExperienceModWash is more than an express car wash. It's an experience. Every visit includes ModPerks such as ModMat Cleaners, ModAir Fresheners, Powerful Vacuums, Microfiber Towels, Tire Inflators, Tunnel Scents, and Hit Music. ModWash also proudly offers a 20% discount on all membership packages for our Heroes: Teachers and Students, Healthcare Workers, First Responders, Veterans, and Active-Duty Military Personnel.About ModWashFounded and operated by Karen Hutton and headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, ModWash has grown to locations across the Southeast and beyond. With three locations now calling Davenport home, ModWash continues to redefine the guest experience, bringing fun, cleanliness, and community connection to every market it enters. Come celebrate on April 17th at 1235 Finley Avenue and see for yourself why ModWash is We Do Clean.To learn more, visit ModWash.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.