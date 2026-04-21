RZR Opens New Bangalore Office, Marking Next Chapter of APAC Expansion

RZR: Where Intelligence Makes Impact

The new office in India's tech capital marks the latest milestone in RZR's global expansion following its rebrand from Aarki

India and Southeast Asia are at an inflection point. The growth and the appetite is here, but brands need partners with the infrastructure and the presence to keep pace.” — Sreelakshmi

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RZR, formerly Aarki, today announced the opening of its new Bangalore office, deepening the company's presence in India and accelerating its growth across the Asia-Pacific region. The milestone follows the company's rebrand from Aarki to RZR, a transformation that reflects the evolution of its platform from a mobile performance specialist to a connected, cross-screen performance system scaling the world's most ambitious brands.

As one of the world's premier machine learning and AI talent ecosystems, Bangalore has long served as a center of gravity for RZR's engineering and operations talent. The new office expands that presence, establishing a strategic hub for machine learning research and model development that deepens the intelligence layer at the heart of RZR's neural architecture. It also puts the team closer to the clients and partners driving growth across India and Southeast Asia — one of the world's fastest-growing digital advertising markets.

Sreelakshmi, RZR's General Manager for India, sees the expansion as a direct response to where the market is headed. "India and Southeast Asia are at an inflection point. The growth and the appetite is here, but brands need partners with the infrastructure and the presence to keep pace. Acquisition costs are rising, budgets are scaling, and the most ambitious brands in this region are looking beyond their home markets — into North America and global markets. RZR's neural architecture and cross-regional footprint gives brands the edge to perform across every market and every screen.”

The rebrand from Aarki to RZR reflects more than a name change. The company has rebuilt its platform, its team, and its vision for what a performance system should do. RZR now operates across mobile user acquisition, retargeting, CTV, and influencer campaigns as one connected intelligence system. The Bangalore office sits at the intersection of that technical infrastructure and the company's APAC commercial ambitions.

The timing is deliberate. APAC leads all regions in digital ad spending, projected at approximately $289 billion in 2025, according to MAGNA. India ranks among the region's fastest-growing markets, with ad spend growing 9.6% in 2025. RZR's Bangalore team serves as the company's dedicated hub for India and Southeast Asia, bringing deep regional expertise across gaming, fintech, and e-commerce — categories where the company has built a track record of performance across the funnel.

"RZR's rebrand reflects where our company is going, and our new Bangalore office reflects where the market is going," said Aman Sareen, CEO of RZR. "India and Southeast Asia represent some of the fastest-growing opportunities in performance marketing today. Having an expanded presence in the region means we can move with precision for our clients, build stronger local partnerships, and bring the full force of our platform to the markets that will benefit most."

The Bangalore office anchors RZR's India and Southeast Asia operations as part of a global network spanning San Francisco, New York, London, Beijing, Manila, and Seoul. Together, they bring RZR's proprietary neural architecture to bear on local market challenges, turning regional signals into global impact.

About RZR

RZR powers performance for the world's most ambitious brands through proprietary neural architecture that optimizes across user acquisition, retargeting, CTV, and influencer campaigns as one connected performance system. With four owned-and-operated data centers that process 6M+ queries per second, RZR turns signals into strategy and impressions into impact. Trusted by brands across gaming, consumer, food and beverage, retail, and entertainment. Built on over a decade of performance data and backed by AI and ML experts and industry veterans across offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Bangalore, Beijing, Manila, and Seoul. RZR delivers retention-led growth intelligence: faster, sharper, and built for performance at scale.

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