Statewide Hotline for Foster Youth and Caregivers Rebrands to Increase Awareness of Free Immediate Support Services

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Family Urgent Response System unveiled its new branding and website today: familyresponseca.org , designed to increase awareness and drive utilization of the statewide hotline that provides free 24/7/365 support for current and former foster youth up to age 21 and their caregivers in California. The hotline, which can be accessed at 833-939-3877 or http://familyresponseca.org , provides immediate support via phone, text, or chat as well as in-person response.The Family Urgent Response System (formerly known as Cal-FURS) launched in 2021 and is administered by the Sacramento Children’s Home in partnership with the California Department of Social Services. It is a coordinated statewide, regional, and county-level program that includes all 58 counties and several agency partners throughout the state. Program staff provide trauma-informed early intervention to help stabilize situations before they escalate.The program works to strengthen relationships between foster youth and caregivers, increase caregiver retention, reduce placement moves, and keep youth safely in their current living situations whenever possible. By connecting foster youth and families to community-based services and equipping them with tools to heal from trauma, the program promotes long-term stability and well-being.The redesigned and expanded website offers a more user-friendly experience, with streamlined navigation, mobile accessibility, and clear pathways to connect foster youth and caregivers with the help they need when they need it most.“The Family Urgent Response System is a vital resource for foster youth and caregivers across California, ensuring they have immediate access to compassionate, trauma-informed support,” said Stephanie Koenig with the California Department of Social Services. “The program’s new branding and website are designed to help more youth and families connect to the services they need to remain safe, stable, and supported.”The colors used in the new brand tie into the values of the program: dark blue symbolizes trust and stability; pastel orange symbolizes warmth and comfort; yellow creates a gentle, lighthearted, and welcoming atmosphere, and teal is known to reduce stress, promote calmness, and foster a sense of tranquility.“We are thrilled to have a new logo, branding, and website for the Family Urgent Response System that is engaging for both foster youth and adults," said Chris McCarty, Director of Mental Health, Sacramento Children’s Home. “It is critically important that current and former foster youth and caregivers know that support is always available, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to access immediate help.”For more information or to access services, visit http://familyresponseca.org or call/text 833-939-3877.

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