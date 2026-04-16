Celebrating Maine’s Early Childhood Professionals for 2026 Week of the Young Child

Established in 1971 by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the Week of the Young Child® highlights the importance of early childhood education and its foundational role in children’s success. This week also serves as an opportunity to celebrate the early care and education professionals who nurture and support children and families during this critical time of growth and development.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Early Learning Team, in collaboration with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Child and Family Services, is proud to celebrate the 2026 Week of the Young Child (April 11-17, 2026) by highlighting outstanding early childhood professionals from across the state. Nearly 200 early care and education professionals statewide were nominated by community members, colleagues, and parents for their hard work and dedication across all sectors of early care and education for children from birth through age eight.

If you know one of the outstanding early childhood professionals spotlighted below, please take a moment this week to thank them for their contributions to our most precious resource and best hope for our future: our children! If you know of another early childhood professional who has made a difference in children’s lives, please take a moment to acknowledge their efforts during the Week of the Young Child.

Nominees have been invited to the Hall of Flags on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, from 9 a.m. to noon for the Maine Association for the Education of Young Children’s (AEYC) Week of the Young Child Celebration.

With questions or for more information, please contact Michelle Belanger, Maine DOE Pre-K Partnership Specialist, at michelle.belanger@maine.gov.

Please join the Maine DOE and Maine DHHS in honoring the 2026 Week of the Young Child Early Childhood Professionals Spotlights:

Heather Ackley

Lead Preschool Teacher/Director, Grace’s Busy Bees Learning Center “There is no investment more important than the foundation that supports the future for our children, and I am grateful to be a part of building that with them through their first years.”

Ashley Allen

Second Grade Teacher, Veazie Community School “I love teaching because of the community we build in our classroom every year, where every child knows they are loved, safe to take risks, and encouraged to show grit.”

Piper Allen

Older Toddlers Teacher, Growing Learners Childcare “I genuinely love making others happy and helping children learn to be their best selves while educating them.”

Rita Bagala

Red Room Lead Preschool Teacher, The Children’s Center “I love teaching young children because it brings me joy to see the excitement on their faces when they solve a problem on their own.”

Bridget Barden

Senior Early Childhood Educator, Shunk Child Care “I love building long-lasting relationships with the children and families I work with. The early years are just as much about supporting families as they are about educating young children. Being someone who families feel safe and comfortable leaving their children with day after day is truly an honor.”

Monique Barrett

Ed Tech III, ABLE Program, Chelsea Elementary School “Every day is an opportunity to meet our students with care and compassion. I love being part of a team that sees and develops each child’s strengths and skills, even while we need to work through behaviors and big feelings that they may be typically defined by.”

Jordan Barter

Head Teacher, Coastal Kids Preschool “I love seeing how much each child can change and grow in a year. The look on their faces when they learn a new skill or master an achievement is one that will always bring a smile to my face.”

Samantha Bickford

Pre-K Teacher, A Joyful Noise “I love seeing children learn through play. It is so fulfilling watching them grasp a new concept and seeing their confidence skyrocket when they succeed. I love knowing that I am helping build a strong foundation for their future.”

Kylie Boardman

Serendipity Creek Childcare Center “Seeing children develop, become independent thinkers, leaders, and more is the most rewarding thing in the world. I also love being a safe space, filled with love and compassion.”

Emma Brewer

First Grade Teacher, North Berwick Elementary School “There are so many reasons why I love my job, but what motivates me every day is relationships. I hope to convey that all my students and families have a forever cheerleader in me.”

Sue Brousseau

Infant/Early Childhood Mental Health Consultant, Community Health and Counseling Services “I love being an early childhood consultant because I get to see firsthand the passion and hard work put forth by early care educators and providers. I get the distinct pleasure in supporting them in their endeavors to provide quality care and education.”

Rita Brown

Ed Tech III/ Behavioral Health Professional, Woodfords Family Services – K-5 Special Purpose Private School Program “I truly love what I do for so many reasons: from working on communication, self-regulation, social skills, life skills, and academics! Even through all the chaos, I truly love what I get to do every day. I couldn’t do it without the amazingly strong team I have in the SPPS classroom.”

Jordan Brown

Owner, Sunny Skies Learning Center, LLC “I love being able to support families with their childcare needs and have them know that their child is safe, loved, cared for, and learning! The love and passion I have for this job is like no other. It is the most rewarding job.”

Nichole Bryant

Pre-K Ed Tech, Elm Street School “I love working with small children because their curiosity and excitement make every day feel meaningful.”

Amber Caron

Southern Kennebec Child Development Corporation “I love providing a quality program where children feel safe and have fun learning. I love reflecting through the year, thinking about where children started and the progress they have made.”

Pauline Chase

Owner/Director, Kids Count Child Care “I have always LOVED working with children. Working with families and providing care to generations of families completes my circle and fills my heart.”

Kimberly Chonko

Owner/Occupational Therapist, Kid O’Therapy, LLC “Watching kids gain confidence, make friends, and thrive as active participants in their community is the reason we love what we do every day.”

Katherine Connors

Director/Preschool Teacher, Western Maine Center for Children “I love creating a classroom community where children feel safe, valued, and excited to explore the world around them. Knowing that I can help make their early years happy and magical is a responsibility I cherish deeply.”

Terri Crocker

Teacher/Director, Creative Play Childcare “I’ve been truly blessed to watch my community’s families grow for more than 30 years. Seeing smiles, sharing laughter, and building relationships make my heart happy.”

Stefanie Cyr

Family Service Worker /Mental Health Coordinator/Health Worker /Eligibility, Recruitment, Selection, Enrollment, and Attendance Specialist/Child and Adult Care Food Program Co-Coordinator, Little Feathers Head Start “I love what I do because I truly get to help children and families. I build bonds with my families.”

Chloe Dearborn

Toddler Teacher, Chickadee Toddler Care and Preschool “I love to watch my students discover their joy of learning. Every child is born kind and loving learning. They just need some guidance on how to express those feelings.”

Lacey Donle

Preschool Teacher, Ready Set Go Learning Center “It is a joy to share the wonders of the natural world with a new generation of kind and caring humans. Observing and participating in young children’s growth and development is a gift and an honor.”

Ashley Douglass

Infant Teacher, Learning Ladder Childcare “Seeing the children I have in my care brings so much joy to me! I enjoy what I do so much and am honored to be trusted by these children’s parents to have them in my care.”

Pamela Dow

Pre-K Teacher, Vassalboro Community School “I love working with young children and teaching them the skills they need to be good friends, to problem solve, and to be ready to learn.”

Alicia Drever

Owner, Together Wee Grow “I love what I do because it allows me to support children during some of their most important developmental years. Being part of the foundation that shapes their learning experiences is both a responsibility and a privilege.”

Esther Evergreen

Executive Director, Rangeley Child Care Center “I love my job because working with our youngest students allows me to help them build strong foundational skills that set the stage for a lifetime of learning and success. Being part of those early moments of growth and confidence is incredibly meaningful, and it continues to inspire me every day.”

Hailey Farrar

Lead Infant Teacher, Grace’s Busy Bees Learning Center “Watching infants grow, reach developmental milestones, and discover the world around them brings me so much joy. Knowing I’m helping lay the foundation for lifelong learning makes my work incredibly meaningful.”

Jen Gerrish

Owner/Teacher, Fiddlehead School House “I get to have a front row seat to tiny breakthroughs and first ‘I DID IT!’ moments – watching that kind of progress is pure magic. And I thrive on building emotional connections with children. Kids are pure, honest, and present. You don’t find that in many workplaces anymore.”

Diana Gonzalez

Pre-K Teacher, Space To Thrive “I love being an early childhood teacher because I get to be part of the very beginning of a child’s learning journey. I enjoy creating a safe, nurturing space where children feel valued, curious, and excited to learn.”

Bronwyn Goodwin

Before and After-School Teacher, Creative Explorations “I love when kids in my care experience new and different ways of doing things. I also love just watching them play, interact, and try to solve problems if they arise and helping them work through the issues.”

Ann Goodwin

Owner/Family Childcare Provider, Ann’s Kids Daycare “I love how a child’s face lights up when they learn something new. I love all the smiles and giggles and hugs. I love watching them grow and learn, and I’m so honored to be a part of their journey.”

Emily Gravel

Preschool Teacher, Moose Alley Daycare “I love being a teacher because I get to watch the kids grow into the amazing, kind, caring, and smart individuals that they are. The kids don’t just learn from me; I also learn from them every day, as well.”

Brianna Hansen

Lead Early Head Start Teacher, York County Head Start “I love seeing the children grow and change. I love seeing them reach their milestones and learn new things. I also love the smiles on their faces when they are in the classroom, and I love interacting with them.”

Emily Hartford

First Grade Teacher, Margaret Chase Smith Community School “I love what I do because I get to create a little bit of magic for my young learners every day. First grade is a place filled with wonder, where our class community builds meaningful moments that students will carry in their hearts for years to come.”

Thania Hernandez

Director/Owner, Mis Primeros Pasos My First Steps “I truly enjoy working with children because every day I get to witness their growth and development, both big and small. Children naturally love to learn, and I love being able to help them develop a lifelong love of learning.”

Morgan Hunnewell

Educare Central Maine “I love working with children because they just light up my day with their little faces, their personalities. They are just a joy! Being able to help them grow into themselves/ watching them grow up is just a blessing.”

Tyler Jacobs

Pre-K Educator, Space To Thrive “I love working in early childhood education because it is incredibly rewarding to watch the younger generation discover new things, build confidence, and develop important skills that will help them throughout their lives.”

Lisa Janke

Pediatric Therapy Preceptor, Andwell Health Partners “I love being able to positively impact the lives of my patients, as well as their families. Providing them the interventions, connections, and tools to achieve the best outcomes possible has always been my goal with each patient/family that I work with.”

Amanda Keddy

Owner, Mandi’s Munchkins “Setting our children up for success and happiness means the world to me, and I take huge pride in doing so.”

Kaela Kee

Eco Educator, Kidz Go Eco Nature School “I love and find joy in being an early childhood educator because I am able to be a member of something so great and magical. Fostering nurturing relationships, promoting a love of learning, and witnessing growth in each and every one of my students is endlessly rewarding and soul-fulfilling.”

Meredith Kelley

K-Prep Teacher, Growing Learners “Creating a fun, safe, and nurturing environment where children feel excited to come to school each day is what drives me most. Hearing their giggles and squeals as they discover something new in a classroom I’ve created is what truly makes me love what I do.”

Erin Lauzier

Site Director, Creative Explorations “I love what I do because it allows me to create a space where children can explore, imagine, and grow. Knowing that the environment I help build supports not only the children but their families and community makes the work deeply meaningful.”

Devyn Legassey

Assistant Director, Laugh and Learn Academy “I love working in childcare because I love being able to make a difference in the children’s lives. Being able to come to work every day and see the difference you are making is amazing.”

Karen Lin

Lead Teacher, Gorham Cooperative Preschool “I love watching the ways children interact with their environment and each other. Supporting their natural desire to explore and learn is at the heart of what I do. The joy, curiosity, determination, honesty, and creativity I witness every day is heartwarming.”

Jamie Lippman

Owner, All About Kids “I LOVE teaching kids and enabling them the freedom to be themselves in a safe and nurturing environment. Building lifelong bonds with kids and families has been the biggest reward.”

Myranda Martin

Teacher, Little Log Cabin Montessori School “I love being a Montessori teacher because I get to witness children become confident, capable, and curious in their own unique ways. Supporting their independence, honoring who they are, and watching those small everyday breakthroughs is incredibly meaningful to me.”

Eliza Mathis

Preschool Teacher, Roselyn North Academy “I love being a preschool teacher because of the growth and development I see in my students throughout the year. Experiencing the excitement that comes with their discoveries and growth inspires me to make learning meaningful and joyful every single day.”

Kylie Mayberry

Infant and Toddler Teacher, Educare Central Maine “I love what I do because fostering positive, supportive relationships with young children helps set the foundation for their lifelong learning and success. Knowing that my work may inspire future caretakers of our planet makes my role feel both meaningful and purposeful.”

Cassidy McLeod

Lead Infant Teacher, Grace’s Busy Bees Learning Center “It’s such a rewarding job getting to see the kids each day and seeing how much they’ve grown. I’ve worked with children for years, and it’s a job I never want to stop.”

Mary Melanson

Chickadee Childcare “I love what I do because I get to shape a learning environment where children, families, and educators feel supported and valued. Watching children grow in confidence and educators grow in their practice reminds me why this work matters.”

Melissa Michaud

First Grade Teacher, North Berwick Elementary School “I love teaching because every child deserves the opportunity to grow, learn, and feel successful. Watching students develop not only academically, but also as kind and thoughtful people, is what makes teaching so special to me.”

Sam Miller

Co-Lead Toddler Teacher, Children’s House Montessori School “I love being able to be along each child’s learning journey. To follow each child’s interests and witness their innate desire and curiosity to learn is such a gift.”

Sara Moore

Pre-K Teacher, Roselyn North Academy “Showing up for the youngest generation and making a difference in their lives means the most to me for several reasons. Seeing their little minds grow and knowing you’ve helped shape them is a feeling of gratefulness that’s hard to find anywhere else.”

Ashlynn Moorehead

Little Log Cabin Learning Academy “I love seeing the children grow, explore, and develop a love for learning. It brings me so much joy to support and guide them as they persevere through challenges, learn new skills, and form meaningful friendships.”

Shaylie Morrison

Assistant Lead Teacher, Woodfords Family Services “I love what I do because even on the hardest days, there is something to celebrate—whether that be as small as having a great dance party as a class, or as big as a kid saying a new word or using a coping skill independently.”

Marin Murphy

Director, Roselyn North Academy “I love working with young children because of the joy and curiosity they bring to each day. Being part of their earliest learning experiences and watching them learn and grow with confidence is incredibly meaningful to me.”

Martina Nikolova-Graffam

Owner/Director, Precious Pumpkin Patch Family Daycare “Working in childcare is deeply meaningful to me because the early years of a child’s life are so important. I love creating a safe, nurturing environment where children can grow, explore, and build confidence.”

Megan Norton

Lead Preschool Teacher, Woodfords Family Services “Every day, I have the opportunity to see kids be successful and make progress in their educational experience. I love being a small part of every kid’s community of support, and I am honored to watch them grow and learn.”

Mackenzie O’Brien

Kindergarten Teacher, Edna Libby Elementary School “I love kindergarten and the amount of growth they make in one school year. I love fostering daily conversations around empathy and integrity, and my favorite thing is watching them be kind to one another just because they want to be.”

Cally Pelletier

Lead Outdoor Teacher, The Learning Loft Preschool “I love being in the moment with my preschoolers, exploring and igniting curiosity outside. I love when the children who I work with love coming to school as much as I do. Getting to spend time with them in these precious early years is such a gift.”

Nicole Perry

Teacher of Children with Disabilities/Case Manager, Stepping Stones Preschool (CDS) “I love giving students a positive learning experience for the first time! Seeing kids come to school excited to play and learn brings me the greatest joy. Working in special education, we usually have a large team for each student, and being a part of a team that is invested in growth and has a genuine love for each child is truly amazing.”

Jessica Phillis

Childcare Director, Boys and Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley “I love what I do because every day we make a difference. To see the happy faces of the children as they grow, learn, and overcome challenges is the most rewarding part of the job.”

Kaitlyn Poirier

Head Preschool Teacher, Stepping Stones Early Learning Center “What I love most about working with children is watching their curiosity bloom inside the classroom and being a part of so many important ‘firsts,’ from tying shoes to making new friends.”

Carolann Prescott

Owner/Occupational Therapist, Pine Tree Occupational Therapy “I love what I do because I get to show children and families that they are already whole and worthy, exactly as they are. Every day I’m reminded that when we lead with relationships and trust, children rise in ways that can’t always be measured but can always be felt.”

Lillian Pugsley

Director, Kids Count Child Care “I love what I do for so many reasons. Making core memories for the children that will last a lifetime is one of my favorite things about it! Childcare is the most rewarding career, and I couldn’t see myself doing anything else.”

Kathleen Rakes

Program Lead/Lead Infant Teacher, A Joyful Noise Preschool Lower Village “I love what I do because I love connecting with the families, building trust, and forming a community, a village, and a safety net to support one another.”

Billie-Jo Reed

Pre-K Teacher, Manson Park School “I love to be the youngest learner’s first teacher, focusing on making the first year of their school journey fun and engaging, in hopes they enjoy school and want to return. I want to be a positive role model and support each individual child to grow, develop, and be as successful as they can be.”

Ashley Roberge

Co-Director, Barnyard Family Daycare “I love knowing that every day will be a new learning adventure. What other career lets you stomp like dinosaurs to the wheels on the bus, with dress-up shoes, in a conga line?”

Tawnee Roberts

Infant and Toddler Teacher, Educare Central Maine “I love what I do because I am making a positive impact on the lives of children. I love watching the children I work with grow every day discover their personalities and interests. I love being able to provide comfort and support to the children in my classroom, as well as their families.”

Sara Rose

Owner/Teacher, Rose Garden Preschool & More “I feel privileged to work with families, sharing my experiences and learning from theirs. Witnessing each child’s talents emerge is a gift I deeply cherish.”

Monique Roy Whitcomb

My Friends Montessori “I love being a Montessori teacher because I get to witness the natural wonder children bring to learning each day. Watching those small moments unfold is what makes this work so meaningful to me.”

Olivia Schanck

Director of Early Childhood Services/Lead Classroom Teacher, Step Forward Center of Courageous Steps “I love watching children gain confidence, develop functional communication skills, and feel a true sense of belonging. I love fostering a community of trust and care between my staff and the families we are supporting to ensure that every day feels purposeful and deeply impactful.”

Alexandra Shampine

Ed Tech/Behavioral Health Professional, Woodfords Family Services – Special Purpose Private School “My goal each day is to have these children I work for feel like a typical kid, like a wanted student, like a part of a team, moving forward to make life just a little easier. The greatest joy of all is when a student arrives in the morning with a smile, seeing my genuine joy when they arrive, knowing and trusting that even though we walk (or run!) through the challenging times together, we are still a team, and I still can’t wait to see them every day.”

Emily Smith

Director, L’Ecole Francaise du Maine “The work I do every day is enjoyable because it is rooted in my true self and purpose, my values, beliefs, and background. My favorite part of my job is simply being there for families and feeling a part of a living community.”

Katrina Terry

Director of Operations, All About Kids “I love what I do because of the positive impact I can help make within early childhood education.”

Kristen Thompson

Owner, Little Pepper’s Playcare “Working with children is truly one of the most rewarding callings there is. They teach us lessons in love, patience, and the true meaning of life that can’t be learned anywhere else. Investing our time and hearts into children is one of the most powerful things we can do for our world.”

Brenda Tooley

Pre-K Teacher, Harrington Elementary School “I love being a safe environment for my students. I am excited each year to be their first ‘school’ experience. I love building strong relationships with my students and parents.”

Kayla Walsh-Greenleaf

First Grade Teacher, G.D. Cushing School “I love being a first-grade teacher because I get a front-row seat to the magic of discovery, whether it’s a breakthrough in reading or a proud moment of social growth and problem-solving. Building these deep, foundational relationships is truly the heart of my work, and there is nothing I would rather do.”

Jasmyn Watt

Lead Preschool Teacher, Sanford-Springvale YMCA Early Learning Center “I love watching children in my care grow up to be strong, independent selves who can be confident and capable of whatever they love to do or be. I like to be the smiling, positive role model for the children in my care.”

Stephani Watters

Lead Teacher, Seedlings to Sunflowers “I love being a teacher because I get to witness growth every single day. Watching children learn, change, and gain confidence reminds me why this work matters. I believe deeply in their future, and I love knowing that the impact it makes helps prepare them for what lies ahead.”

Michelle Whitten

Owner, The Back Cove School “I love what I do because of the amazing children and families I meet. It’s rewarding to see children become independent, confident, kind, and lovable. At The Back Cove School, we give them the foundation and then the wings to fly.”

Loyann Worster

Pre-K Teacher, Veazie Community School “I love teaching young children mostly because they are so fun and always hilarious. At this young age, the learning is so visible, and you really get to see your students grow up right before your eyes.”

Elise Young

Lead Toddler Teacher, Children’s House Montessori School “It is such a gift to work with young children. I am constantly drawn back to the present moment and inspired by the joy and wonder that I get to witness. The future is truly in good hands, and quality early childhood education is a pathway to a peaceful world.”

Natasha Beckwith

Manager/Toddler Teacher, Little Ones Learning Center

“I love being able to teach all of my children to be caring and socially and emotionally supported at all times.”

Mickie Cyr

Pre-K Teacher, Little Pine Tree Early Learning Center

“I love watching children learn and being a part of a child’s educational journey. To me, the most rewarding part of being a teacher is watching when a child achieves that ‘ah-ha’ moment, and knowing I had a part in it is a blessing.”

Linda Desroches

Family Support Specialist, Assistance Plus

“I love helping others and seeing people succeed and thrive.”

Tonya Doucette

Owner/Director, Sunshine Family Daycare

“You get to build special bonds with the children and their families, becoming an important part of their lives.”

Michelle Duprey

Kindergarten Teacher, RSU 19

“You get a front-row seat to transformation. Watching a child go from shy and unsure in September to confident and capable by June is powerful.”

Natasha Dyer

Teacher, Roselyn North Academy

“I love watching the children grow and get excited when they accomplish something new.”

Elise Forte

Kindergarten Teacher, North Berwick Elementary School

“I feel so fortunate to be a kindergarten teacher and one of the first people to set a positive tone for a lifetime of learning. My students are the best part of every day, and they bring so much joy to my life.”

Erin Kelleher

Chickadee Toddler Care and Preschool

“I love working with children and watching them learn organically through play. I love watching their eyes light up when they laugh. Most of all, I love coming to work and being greeted by both students and staff with such warmth and humor.”

Rose Langone

Lead Infant Teacher, A Joyful Noise Preschool and Childcare Center

“Being able to be a part of these children’s journeys is so rewarding. There’s no feeling comparable to seeing the progress my students make every day, knowing I helped them get there.”

Kelsey Palmitessa

Preschool Teacher, Curtis Lake Church Early Learning Center

“I love listening to their stories and getting to know my kiddos. I love creating a safe space for children to explore, to fail, to try again, to learn, to grow, and to love.”

Belinda Shorey

Owner, Piggly Wiggly Daycare

“I love what I do because I can be silly, nurturing, supportive, playful, firm, and creative all in a day. I would not want to do anything else.”

Rachel Thompson

Speech-Language Pathologist, Andwell Health Partners

“I love celebrating every little skill that a child attains. It could be something as simple as signing ‘more,’ selecting a picture independently to indicate what they want to interact with, or the more emotional milestones like saying ‘mama,’ ‘dada,’ or ‘I love you’ for the first time. It’s an honor to be a part of each child’s early learning journey.”

Ellen Towne

Assistant Principal, Kennebunk Elementary School

“I have always loved working with young children and believe that they are incredibly insightful and capable when we provide the appropriate setting for them to succeed.”