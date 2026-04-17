Master's Transportation Earns Spot Among Midwest's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Master's Transportation displays four of its commercial vehicles outside its new Kansas City, Missouri headquarters.

Inc. Regionals 2026 ranks the Kansas City-based commercial vehicle provider No.66 across a 12-state region, recognizing sustained revenue and employee growth

Being named to the Inc. Regionals: Midwest list is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of every single person on our team.” — John Goodbrake

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Master's Transportation™ , a leading provider of commercial buses and vans, has been ranked No. 66 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Midwest list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Midwest. The region includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Inc. Regionals ranking measures revenue and employee growth over a two-year period, making it one of the most credible benchmarks of sustained business performance in the country. Master's Transportation earned its placement based on significant growth across its 12 locations nationwide, where the company employs 250 team members and serves customers across multiple commercial vehicle segments."Being named to the Inc. Regionals: Midwest list is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of every single person on our team," said John Goodbrake, CEO, Master's Transportation. "This recognition validates what we have been building for years, a company with the infrastructure, the talent, and the drive to grow without losing sight of what matters most, which is moving our customers and our people forward."Master's Transportation's growth is fueled by a business model that spans commercial shuttle buses and vans, school buses, multi-functional school activity buses, motor coaches, and used commercial buses. The company also operates seven service departments and a centralized parts department, giving it the capacity to serve customers nationwide. Its continued investment in people, facilities, and fleet has positioned it as one of the most comprehensive commercial vehicle providers in the Midwest."Landing on this list is significant because it reflects the trust our customers place in us and the commitment our team brings every single day," said Rita Luukkonen, General Counsel at Master's Transportation. "It is a reminder that when you invest in people and stay committed to your mission, the results speak for themselves."The 2026 Inc. Regionals recognition adds to a growing list of achievements for Master's Transportation, which has earned multiple regional and national honors in recent years. The company continues to invest in its workforce and infrastructure, with plans to triple its team as it expands its footprint. As one of the few commercial vehicle companies operating at this scale in the Midwest, Master's Transportation remains committed to creating opportunities for its employees and delivering reliable transportation solutions.“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.Between 2022 and 2024, the 144 private companies listed for this year’s Inc. Regionals: Midwest had a median growth rate of 69 percent; by 2024, they’d also added 8,171 jobs and $5.2 billion to the region’s economy. Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, visit: https://www.inc.com/regionals/midwest About Master's Transportation, Inc.Master's Transportationis one of the nation's leading providers of rental, lease and purchase of transport vehicles. The company strives to make a significant and positive impact in the transportation industry through a commitment to quality and safety and a singular goal to "Move People Forward." Master's Transportation's business covers a full series of commercial vehicles, including commercial shuttle buses and vans; school buses and multi-functional school activity buses; motor coaches, and used commercial buses. The company also has seven service departments and a centralized parts department, having the capacity to provide service needs nationwide. For more information about Master's Transportation visit www.masterstransportation.com More about Inc. and the Inc. RegionalsMethodologyThe Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

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