TrustFall Technology Group Showcases Its Unique Connection in WWE’s Visual Branding as WrestleMania Lights Up Las Vegas

WWE’s iconic seven-story logo sculpture WWE’s iconic seven-story logo sculpture

Las Vegas-Based TrustFall Technology Group led the design, engineering, LED procurement, and systems integration of WWE’s iconic seven-story logo sculpture.

WWE wanted something truly unique. So much so that other companies bidding on the project said the vision was either impossible or would come at an unreasonable price.” — Doug Green, CEO and Co-Founder

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As tens of thousands of wrestling fans gather in Sin City for the return of WWE WrestleMania, TrustFall Technology Group , a Las Vegas-based full-scale design and LED integration company, is welcoming the arrival of the “SuperBowl of wrestling” by reflecting on its connection to WWE’s visual brand identity.In 2023, TrustFall was entrusted to design, engineer, procure, and oversee the installation of a seven-story LED logo sculpture for WWE’s renovated headquarters in Stamford, CT, a project so complex that many in the industry said couldn’t be done.“WWE wanted something truly unique. So much so that other companies bidding on the project said the vision was either impossible or would come at an unreasonable price,” says Doug Green, CEO and Co-Founder of TrustFall Technology Group. “After extensive brainstorming, our team and partners found a way to deliver.”With only an original logo concept drawn by Gensler Architecture Firm , TrustFall and installation specialists Sunset Signs used their expertise, ingenuity, and creativity to bring the unprecedented LED logo sculpture to life, challenging industry norms and raising the standard for large-scale bespoke LED design.“We shattered the barriers of traditional signage,” says Green. “Many factors made this piece for WWE challenging and complex—from how the W is suspended to the technology used and the lack of a bezel or masking to make the video create the W shape.”The impressive LED logo suspends in the 6-story WWE headquarters lobby and extends into the seventh floor, creating the illusion that it goes through the sixth floor. It features a 4.4mm pixel pitch, 3,070 LED panels, over 2 miles of cabling inside the structure, and an impressive brightness of 6500 nits, but Green says what sets this project apart is the use of 192 custom panel shapes, provided by i5."Think of creating a giant puzzle made of video. The absence of a bezel allows the logo to remain true to its exact design without any alterations, and the high-resolution surface of the logo offers endless possibilities for delivering impactful messages and creativity.”Three years later, the advanced LED technology behind the WWE installation remains one of the most technically ambitious branded LED projects in architectural display and continues to demonstrate how large-scale LED engineering can transform a corporate logo into a permanent architectural landmark and immersive brand experience.“Logos like the one we created for WWE are the future for major corporations wanting to elevate their branding and visibility,” says Green. "It revolutionizes the way companies communicate and unlocks endless creative possibilities. Beyond changing colors, this type of LED technology empowers businesses to engage their audience with brand partner logos, stunning visuals, event announcements, interactivity, and more."While WWE WrestleMania 42 brings Las Vegas to the forefront of sports entertainment this week with its own LED super-stage, back in Stamford at WWE headquarters, the iconic seven-story LED logo towering in their lobby stands as a testament to how visual brand identity can evolve beyond traditional signage into a permanent experiential landmark.“The WWE installation shows what is possible when engineering innovation and brand storytelling converge,” says Green. “We’re honored that WWE trusted us to bring this vision to life and excited to keep pushing what’s possible in large-scale experiential LED design.”For companies like WWE seeking to stay ahead and elevate their visual presence, Green says TrustFall is equipped and ready to deliver. “From corporate headquarters and hospitality destinations to stadiums, casinos, and entertainment venues, our focus at TrustFall always has and always will be delivering innovation at scale while helping clients create unforgettable visual experiences.”###ADDITIONAL RESOURCESHigh-resolution installation and completion photos and video available for media use. Google Drive: https://tinyurl.com/TrustFallWWE - Credit: TrustFall Technology GroupTo schedule an interview with TrustFall Technology Group or for further information, please contact stacy@aroluxe.com.ABOUT TRUSTFALLFounded by industry veterans, TrustFall Technology Group has evolved from a visionary force in live event production and bespoke LED projects into a forefront technology company.Their deep-rooted legacy of innovation fuels their mission to craft experiences that are as unique as they are memorable. TrustFall Technology Group also serves as the North American distributor for Yaham, one of the world’s most trusted LED manufacturers.Trustfall brings the world’s most iconic destinations to life, blending design, technology, and innovation for global leaders across North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East—pioneering the future of video and media technology.

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