One Stop Nutrition Taps SynergySuite and CBS NorthStar to Fuel AI-Driven Growth Across Franchise Network

OneStop Chooses SynergySuite & CBS NorthStar to Accelerate Growth

One Stop Nutrition partners with SynergySuite and CBS NorthStar to deploy AI-driven POS and back-of-house tech to scale its nationwide franchise network.

By pairing our AI-driven insights with CBS NorthStar’s robust POS, we’re empowering their operators to automate the 'heavy lifting' of the back-of-house.” — Ray Oliveira

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health and wellness leader modernizes operations with integrated POS and AI-powered back-of-house platform to scale nationwide foodservice program. One Stop Nutrition , a premier health and wellness brand since 1996, has announced a strategic partnership with SynergySuite and CBS NorthStar to modernize its technology stack. The collaboration aims to scale One Stop Nutrition’s high-growth smoothie and nutrition beverage program across its corporate and franchise locations by integrating advanced Point-of-Sale (POS) capabilities with AI-driven operational intelligence.One Stop Nutrition has built a loyal customer base by offering a wellness experience that extends beyond retail. Its smoothie and nutrition beverage program has become a key part of the brand’s in-store offering, helping drive repeat traffic and supporting franchise growth. As the company expands into new markets and continues to formalize its franchise strategy, that foodservice component is becoming an increasingly important operational focus.To support that growth, One Stop Nutrition will deploy SynergySuite’s AI-powered restaurant management platform across its locations. SynergySuite provides inventory tracking, forecasting and ordering, labor management, and analytics, while integrating with POS, payroll, accounting, and vendor management systems. The goal is to give operators more visibility across locations while preserving alignment with their broader technology ecosystem.CBS NorthStar will serve as One Stop Nutrition's POS provider, deploying its restaurant-grade point-of-sale solutions across corporate and franchise locations.With more than 30 years of experience in restaurant technology and a nationwide service footprint, CBS NorthStar brings the hardware expertise, configuration capabilities, and 24/7 support infrastructure needed to roll out POS systems at scale that will handle high-volume environments, ensuring every location is transactionally ready from day one. Its POS solution integrates directly with SynergySuite's back-of-house platform, creating a connected data layer that ties front-of-house sales activity to inventory, labor, and operational reporting in real time.By providing a single point of accountability for hardware, configuration, and ongoing support, CBS NorthStar eliminates technical friction and ensures consistent, high-performance operations across every location, even during large-scale franchise rollouts, allowing One Stop Nutrition to maintain uptime and operational flow throughout the transition.The selection of SynergySuite and CBS NorthStar reflects a broader strategy by One Stop Nutrition to align with partners experienced in multi-unit operations and restaurant technology deployment. Together, the two companies provide a combined approach: operational visibility and intelligence through SynergySuite, alongside implementation and store-readiness support through CBS NorthStar.A Unified Tech StrategyThe partnership highlights the synergy between SynergySuite and CBS NorthStar. While SynergySuite provides the intelligence layer through data-driven insights, CBS NorthStar brings that intelligence to life at the store level, ensuring operations run smoothly through seamless integration, flexibility, and localized support."One Stop Nutrition is a prime example of a retail leader leveraging sophisticated foodservice to drive recurring revenue," said Ray Oliveira, VP of Sales at SynergySuite. "By pairing our AI-driven insights with CBS NorthStar’s robust POS, we’re empowering their operators to automate the 'heavy lifting' of the back-of-house. This allows them to protect margins and focus entirely on the guest experience as they scale nationwide." Jeremy Julian, CRO at CBS NorthStar, added: “As One Stop Nutrition scales, our focus is making sure every location is ready to perform from day one. That means a Point-of-Sale that’s fast, flexible, and built for how operators work, so their teams can grow without disruption and fully capitalize on the intelligence SynergySuite brings to the table.”As health-focused retail brands continue to build more structured food-and-beverage programs, operational consistency and scalable infrastructure are becoming increasingly important. Through this partnership, One Stop Nutrition is taking steps to support margin protection, guest experience, and long-term growth across its expanding footprint.Through this partnership, One Stop Nutrition is reinforcing its commitment to margin protection and scalable infrastructure, setting a new standard for operational excellence in the health and wellness sector.##About One Stop NutritionFounded in 1996, One Stop Nutrition is a health and wellness retail brand offering premium supplements, vitamins, sports nutrition, and made-to-order smoothies and nutrition beverages. Headquartered in the Phoenix, Arizona area, the brand has grown from a single location into a franchise network serving health-conscious customers across the United States.About SynergySuiteSynergySuite is an AI-powered restaurant management platform built for multi-unit operators to deliver real-time inventory tracking, AI-powered forecasting and ordering, labor operations management, and advanced analytics across every location, helping brands scale with precision and consistency. By automating complex back-of-house workflows and identifying hidden inefficiencies, SynergySuite empowers operators to maximize margins and drive sustainable profitability at scale.About CBS NorthStarCBS NorthStar is a restaurant technology company with more than 30 years of experience delivering operator-first solutions across POS, kitchen display, online ordering, payments, and managed services for multi-unit operators. Headquartered in Irvine, CBS NorthStar combines hardware expertise, nationwide rollout capabilities, and 24/7 support to ensure high-growth franchise networks scale smoothly and perform under pressure.

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