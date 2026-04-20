The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) Announces Presenters for their 2026 EMEA Annual Meeting in Zurich

Vernon Bainton and Dr. Shreeram Aradhye to Address Misinformation, Scientific Leadership, and the Future of Medical Affairs

Our function is stepping into a true strategic leadership role, our region is driving some of the most innovative thinking in the field.” — Tamas Andras Koncz, President, MAPS EMEA Region

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) today announced two featured presenters at their 2026 EMEA Annual Meeting, taking place May 17–19, 2026, in Zurich, Switzerland.The meeting will bring together more than 500 Medical Affairs professionals from the pharmaceutical, biotech, and MedTech industries for three days of advanced education, peer networking, hands-on workshops, and an innovation showcase featuring the latest solutions and technologies.“There has never been a more exciting time to be in Medical Affairs in the EMEA region,” says Tamas Andras Koncz, President, MAPS EMEA Region. “Our function is stepping into a true strategic leadership role, our region is driving some of the most innovative thinking in the field, and the community we are building together grows stronger every year.”KEYNOTE:Vernon Bainton, Co-Founder, Undoctored Truth AllianceThe Truth Imperative — Medical Affairs Takes a Stand Against Healthcare MisinformationHealthcare misinformation is no longer a distant risk, it is an active public health crisis, accelerated by social media and artificial intelligence. In this keynote, Bainton challenges medical affairs professionals to move beyond compliance-driven approaches and take a visible, proactive role in defending scientific truth, rebuilding public trust, and shaping the future of credible healthcare communication.FIRESIDE CHAT:Dr. Shreeram Aradhye, President of Development & Chief Medical Officer, NovartisMolecules to Patient Impact: A Journey That Inspires Medical Affairs LeadersIn conversation with Dr. Koncz, Dr. Aradhye reflects on his journey from clinical medicine to leading global drug development at Novartis, exploring what it takes to turn scientific innovation into meaningful patient impact at scale. The discussion will address non-linear career growth, the evolving role of Medical Affairs in integrated evidence generation, and the human capabilities (curiosity, compassion, and collaboration) that will define success in a technology-driven healthcare landscape.About the MAPS 2026 EMEA Annual MeetingThe Annual Meeting reflects MAPS' continued commitment to advancing the Medical Affairs profession, uniting a dynamic global community of professionals dedicated to shaping the field's future.Attendees will engage with industry thought leaders, connect with decision-makers from companies worldwide, and gain practical strategies applicable to real-world challenges across clinical research, digital advancements, health economics, and regulatory affairs.Late registration is open through April 30, 2026.MAPS has partnered with United Airlines to offer you potential discounts while still enjoying all the normal benefits on your flight!For more information and to register, visit MAPS’ EMEA Annual Meeting page About the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS)Founded in 2016, the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and the global authority for Medical Affairs professionals, connecting over 17,000+ members worldwide across pharmaceuticals, biotech, MedTech, and affiliated organizations. MAPS empowers professionals at every career stage, from emerging professionals to executive leaders, through world-class education, research-driven insights, expert-led events, and a global community dedicated to advancing the field and shaping its future.

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