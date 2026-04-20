Exit Factor Expands Raleigh Presence to Serve the Greater Raleigh-Durham Market

RALEIGH-DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exit Factor Expands Raleigh Presence to Serve the Greater Raleigh-Durham MarketFebruary 24, 2026 – Exit Factor™, a business consulting franchise specializing in exit planning for small to mid-sized companies, today announced the expansion of its Raleigh office to serve the broader Raleigh-Durham market, including Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary, Apex, and surrounding communities.Originally established in West Raleigh, the office has expanded its footprint in response to growing demand from business owners across the region. The expanded territory now allows the team to support a wider range of clients throughout Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill.The office is led by Managing Partners Rod Passalacqua and Brent E. Roberts, who bring more than 20 years of experience each in business strategy, operations, and organizational leadership. Together, they help business owners build more profitable, scalable, and transferable companies.Exit Factor provides a proven process that helps business owners maximize the value of their companies, improve operational efficiency, and prepare for a successful future exit—whether or not a sale is immediately planned.“At Exit Factor, we are committed to helping business owners take control of their future,” said Rod Passalacqua, Managing Partner. “As we’ve grown in Raleigh, we’ve seen increasing demand from business owners across Durham, Chapel Hill, and the surrounding areas who are looking to strengthen their businesses and plan ahead.”Exit Factor’s approach is rooted in a simple belief: entrepreneurs deserve wealth, freedom, and options. Through its structured methodology, the company helps business owners create transferable businesses that support both growth today and successful transitions in the future.“Exit Factor has a strong track record of helping business owners increase profitability and overall company value,” said Jessica Fialkovich, founder of Exit Factor. “We’re excited to see this continued growth in the Raleigh-Durham market and the impact it will have on local business owners.”Clients who participate in the Exit Factor program have seen an average 25% increase in profit and a 56% increase in business value within the first year.About Exit FactorExit Factor™ helps small to mid-sized business owners maximize their company’s value through proven strategies focused on profitability, efficiency, and exit readiness. As part of the United Franchise Group family of affiliated brands, Exit Factor provides expert guidance through one-on-one consulting and structured programs designed to help entrepreneurs build stronger, more valuable, and transferable businesses.For more information, visit www.exitfactor.com

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