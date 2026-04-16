Ivey, Wilkinson County, GA (April 16, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Christopher Denaris Brown, age 24, of Macon, GA, for Financial Transaction Card Fraud and Violation of Oath of Office. Brown is a former Ivey Police Department Officer.

On Monday, April 13, 2025, the Ivey Police Department requested the GBI to investigate the misuse of a City of Ivey credit card. The investigation showed that Brown, who was hired in October 2025, used a City of Ivey credit card to purchase gasoline for his personal vehicle throughout the state of Georgia.

Brown is currently booked at the Wilkinson County jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit for prosecution.