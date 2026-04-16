Attorney General Ford, Bipartisan Coalition Win Trial Against Live Nation and Ticketmaster

Carson City, NV — Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that he and a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general have won their lawsuit against Live Nation after a jury found that Live Nation and Ticketmaster violated federal and state antitrust laws by eliminating competition and driving up costs for fans, artists and venues across the country. After a five-week trial, the jury found that Attorney General Ford and the coalition successfully proved that Live Nation and Ticketmaster have unlawfully maintained and abused their monopoly power that prevents other ticketing services, venue owners, and concert promoters from successfully competing. As a result, fans are charged higher prices for tickets.

“I’m proud that a jury saw what is obvious to us. For too long, Live Nation has raked in billions from a monopoly that made it harder for Nevadans to see the artists they love, stifled artists and inflated the cost of ticket prices for countless music fans,” said Attorney General Ford. “Our case was strong. Even after the federal government backed off, our bipartisan coalition stayed in and held the company accountable for conduct that harmed fans and artists alike. I look forward to the court ordering meaningful remedies that restore fairness to the market."

In May 2024, Attorney General Ford, a coalition of 40 other states, and the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) sued Live Nation, alleging that its control over almost every aspect of the live event business — from venue ownership to event promotion to ticketing services through Ticketmaster — allowed it to raise costs for both fans and artists and to suppress competition. During the trial that began on March 2, 2026, DOJ reached a settlement with Live Nation, which Attorney General Ford and the coalition of 33 states rejected, choosing to continue litigation.

The jury today found Live Nation and Ticketmaster liable for violating federal and state laws by engaging in anticompetitive conduct. The jury found that Ticketmaster unlawfully maintains a monopoly in the market for ticketing services at major concert venues. The jury also found that Live Nation has a monopoly in the market for large amphitheaters used by artists and that Live Nation unlawfully requires artists who use the amphitheaters it owns to also use its event promotion services. In addition, the jury determined that fans have been overcharged for concert tickets at major concert venues across the country.

Having successfully proven their case on liability to the jury, Attorney General Ford and the coalition will argue for remedies and financial penalties at a separate bench trial.

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