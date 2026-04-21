ATLANTA INFLUENCES EVERYTHING SECURES HISTORIC 10-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH HARTSFIELD-JACKSON ATLANTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

AIE Store on Concourse B in Jackson Hartsfield Airport (ATL) Atlanta Influences Everything Mural

From Local to Worldwide: AIE Ribbon Cutting Celebration to Take Place April 22 at the World’s Busiest Airport

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Something that started as a bold statement between creatives has now become a permanent imprint on one of the most visible platforms in the world. Atlanta Influences Everything (AIE), the culture-shifting brand born from the heartbeat of the city, will officially celebrate its grand opening at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on April 22, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The moment marks the beginning of a groundbreaking 10-year exclusive partnership with the airport, an achievement years in the making and a defining milestone for Black entrepreneurship on a national scale.This expansion is further strengthened through AIE’s collaboration with Paradies Lagardère, a leading airport retailer and restaurateur. With a presence in more than 90 airports and a portfolio of award-winning retail and dining destinations, Paradies Lagardère brings unmatched expertise in operations, design, merchandising, and customer experience. Known for partnering with local, regional, and global brands, the company plays a critical role in transforming airport spaces into high-performing, culturally relevant destinations that both delight travelers and deliver results.Located in Concourse B, the Atlanta Influences Everything storefront will feature a curated selection of exclusive apparel, including T-shirts, hoodies, hats, and sweatshirts, each piece reflecting the city’s undeniable influence on culture and style. This moment also aligns with a broader initiative celebrating Atlanta-born concepts and creative entrepreneurship, reinforcing a “Made in ATL” vision that connects travelers to the culture of the city in an authentic and meaningful way.With Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and a notable group of cultural leaders and special guests in attendance, this is more than a ribbon-cutting; it’s a declaration of legacy.For three years, this deal has been carefully built and negotiated. And now, it stands as proof of what happens when vision, culture, and strategy align. Positioned inside the busiest airport in the world, AIE is no longer just a mantra, it is a movement with a permanent global footprint.“This moment is about more than us,” said the AIE leadership team. “It’s about showing what’s possible when Black entrepreneurs are given the space to build, to dream, and to execute at the highest level. This is about Atlanta, but it’s also about every city, every creative, and every visionary who knows their impact deserves a global stage.”Founded by Tory Edwards (Head of Operations & Content), Bem Joiner (Head of Innovation & Civic), and Ian Ford (Head of Creative), Atlanta Influences Everything has spent years shaping the cultural narrative of one of the most influential cities in the world. From launching the now-iconic 404 Day to partnering with powerhouse brands like Coca-Cola, Lululemon, Prudential Financial, and Atlanta United, the team has consistently proven that culture is not just created, it’s nurtured with intention. At the core of their work is AIE’s “Three C’s” foundation, Corporate (Commerce), Culture (Creative), and Civic (Community); a model they use to drive sustainable impact.Now, with this 10-year agreement at Hartsfield-Jackson, the brand takes its rightful place in front of millions of travelers from around the world, turning visibility into legacy.As Atlanta continues to shape global conversations in music, film, business, and innovation, Atlanta Influences Everything stands at the center, now with a home inside the very gateway that connects the city to the world.About Atlanta Influences Everything (AIE)Atlanta Influences Everything (AIE) is a creative consultancy, cultural platform, and lifestyle brand rooted in storytelling, innovation, and community impact. Founded by Bem Joiner, Ian Ford, and Tory Edwards, AIE was born from a bold statement that has since become a global mantra: Atlanta Influences Everything.At the core of AIE’s approach is its “Three C’s” philosophy, Corporate (Commerce), Culture (Creative), and Civic (Community). Since its inception, AIE has played a key role in shaping and amplifying Atlanta’s cultural narrative. The brand has partnered with major organizations including Coca-Cola, Lululemon, Prudential Financial, and Atlanta United, developing campaigns and experiences that authentically connect brands to culture.From grassroots beginnings to securing a historic long-term presence inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, AIE continues to build platforms that elevate Atlanta’s influence on a global stage.For interviews and media inquiries, please contact Carcelia "Cece" Ivory at carcelia@blckivorymedia.com or (470) 358-0497.

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