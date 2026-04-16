Residents left wondering who benefits from hefty fees being imposed upon them

Deer Creek water plant facility

Capital improvements suggested to be 30 times higher than necessary are being questioned

The community is seeking a Board that operates with transparency, accountability and respect for differing viewpoints.” — concerned homeowner

PARKER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Residents in a small community in an east Parker neighborhood called Deer Creek are fed up as a proposal of $38,000 per household to fix a $1800 problem gets floated. They are left wondering who benefits from this capital improvement?Water District meetings are suddenly being switched to Zoom preventing the board from facing the residents.The residents turned anti-fraud warriors are wanting answers to an unchecked 93% budget increase by the management company and want answers why the board wants to spend 30 times the amount necessary. They are afraid their water rights might be at risk, and that they are being sold out like other communities in the news such as The Meadows in Castle Rock that has recently been part of many headlines around corruption within the district structure.Residents are meeting tonight at 6:30 PM after a board member called an in-person meeting. The gathering aims to fill a vacancy left by the treasurer, who resigned the day after a public forum was held by the residents. Tonight’s meeting also has been changed to Zoom. Residents are meeting at the water district meeting room at 3344 Deer Creek Dr. to show support and join the Zoom call from their phones.

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