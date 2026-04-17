Precinct2gether Builds Momentum Toward $250K Goal for Community Programming and Parks Across Harris County, Precinct 2

With strong sponsor momentum, the 2026 Rise2gether Gala will fund essential programming and services in Precinct 2 community centers and parks.

The support we’re seeing reflects a shared commitment to making our community stronger, more connected, and more accessible for every resident” — Chris Saddler, Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, Precinct 2

HOUSTON , TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Precinct2gether is gaining strong momentum in its 2026 fundraising efforts, with nearly $100,000 already committed toward its $250,000+ goal to support vital programming, services, and enhancements across community centers and parks throughout Precinct 2.

This year’s Rise2gether Gala serves as a key driver behind these efforts, bringing together local businesses, community leaders, and philanthropic partners committed to investing in the future of Precinct 2 communities. While the event itself is a private gathering for sponsors and their guests, its impact extends far beyond a single evening.

Proceeds from Rise2gether directly fund programming and services that enrich the lives of residents of all ages; from youth development initiatives and senior programs to wellness activities and community events hosted within local parks and centers.

“The support we’re seeing reflects a shared commitment to making our community stronger, more connected, and more accessible for every resident,” said Chris Saddler, Deputy Chief of Staff, Operations, Precinct 2. “This year's gala sponsors directly fuel essential programming and services offered in our community centers and parks—creating more opportunities for families, youth, and seniors to engage, grow, and thrive.”

As momentum continues to build, Precinct2gether is actively welcoming additional sponsors through April 30, 2026. Organizations that commit in the coming weeks will not only align with a meaningful community mission but also join a growing network of partners dedicated to making a lasting impact; while also gaining visibility across digital and printed gala marketing materials that highlight their role in supporting community growth and well-being.

Organizations interested in joining as sponsors are encouraged to participate before the April 30 deadline.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to confirm participation, visit precinct2gether.org/rise2gether or contact Chris Saddler at chris.saddler@precinct2gether.org.



About Precinct2gether

Precinct2gether is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing quality of life across Harris County Precinct 2. Through community centers, parks, and programs, Precinct2gether serves more than 1.7 million residents, providing resources and opportunities that support individuals and families at every stage of life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.