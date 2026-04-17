Delphon Announces Promotion of Pradeep Mishra to Chief Operating Officer

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hayward, Ca — APRIL 16, 2026 — Delphon, an advanced materials and device handling solutions provider serving the semiconductor, photonics, medical, and electronics industries, today announced the promotion of Pradeep Mishra to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.Pradeep’s promotion reflects the significant impact he has made since joining Delphon, where he has demonstrated strong operational leadership and a results-driven approach across the company’s manufacturing and supply chain functions. His leadership has been instrumental in improving execution, strengthening accountability, and enhancing overall operational performance. Pradeep previously served as Delphon’s Vice President of Manufacturing Operations.“As Delphon continues to scale and execute against our strategic objectives, the role of Chief Operating Officer becomes increasingly critical,” said Joe Montano, President & CEO of Delphon. “Pradeep brings a rare combination of technical depth and practical execution. He doesn’t just identify opportunities — he drives them through the organization and delivers measurable results.”In his expanded role, Pradeep will lead and align Delphon’s global operations, with responsibility for improving delivery performance, driving margin expansion, supporting New Product Introduction (NPI), and building the operational infrastructure required for the company’s next phase of growth.“I’m excited to continue working with Delphon’s talented teams to strengthen our operational foundation and support the company’s long-term growth,” said Pradeep Mishra. “Our focus will remain on operational excellence, scalability, and delivering consistent value to our customers worldwide.”Pradeep’s leadership will play a key role as Delphon advances its mission to provide high-performance materials and device handling solutions that meet the evolving needs of its global customer base.Pradeep has been with Delphon since 2017, advancing through progressive leadership roles including Senior Manufacturing Engineer, Director of Manufacturing Engineering, Vice President of Manufacturing Operations, and now Chief Operating Officer. Prior to rejoining Delphon in an executive role, he served as Senior Director of Hardware Operations at Berkeley Lights and held engineering roles in the hard disk drive industry focused on semiconductor wafer fabrication. Pradeep holds BS and MS degrees and an MBA from Washington State University and is Six Sigma Black and Green Belt certified.Background:Delphon, specializes in polymer and adhesive materials and is known for solving complex product development and manufacturing challenges. By combining unique materials and proprietary technologies, Delphon partners with customers to move ideas quickly into novel products. Delphon’s well-known brands Gel-Pak, UltraTape and TouchMark are innovators of solutions for the semiconductors, medical device, photonics, aerospace and defense industries.For more information, please contact Jennifer Nunes, Sr. Director of Marketing, at or visit www.delphon.com

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