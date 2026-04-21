Sandra Pacheco, LMHC, Launches New Website, Expanding Access to Advanced Psychotherapy and Ketamine Treatments in Miami

Sandra Pacheco, LMHC, announces the launch of her newly expanded psychotherapy and KAP practice website in North Miami, FL.

Sandra Pacheco, LMHC launches a new website expanding access to advanced psychotherapy, KAP, and LGBTQIA+ affirmative counseling in Miami and across Florida.

Healing requires both a safe environment and access to the most effective, evidence-based tools available.” — Sandra Pacheco, LMHC

NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sandra Pacheco, LMHC (MH5766), a highly respected psychotherapist with over 25 years of clinical experience, proudly announces the launch of her new comprehensive digital platform at www.sandrapachecolmhc.com . The newly architected website provides adults in Miami-Dade, Broward County, and across Florida with streamlined access to specialized mental health care, including evidence-based psychotherapy, Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) , and LGBTQIA+ affirmative counseling Designed with patient accessibility and privacy at the forefront, the new digital hub allows prospective patients to easily explore treatment options for anxiety, depression, and trauma. The platform serves as a secure entry point for those seeking a grounded, safe therapeutic space, offering both in-person sessions in North Miami and secure telehealth services statewide.A major focus of the practice expansion is integrating Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP). Partnering with the medical team at Journey Clinical, Sandra Pacheco now offers this breakthrough modality for patients struggling with treatment-resistant depression, severe anxiety, and deep-rooted trauma. The new website provides extensive educational resources on how KAP works, clarifying the distinct, collaborative process between the psychotherapeutic integration and medical oversight."Healing requires both a safe environment and access to the most effective, evidence-based tools available," said Sandra Pacheco, LMHC. "This new platform allows me to better connect with individuals who feel stuck in their trauma or depression, providing them with a clear, transparent roadmap to care. Whether we are utilizing traditional psychotherapy, exploring the profound shifts possible with Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy, or providing a deeply affirming space for the LGBTQIA+ community, the goal is always to build resilience and empower authentic living."The website launch also reinforces Sandra Pacheco’s longstanding commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community. As a verified provider on Psychology Today, her practice explicitly carves out a non-judgmental, structurally competent space for individuals navigating gender identity, sexual orientation, minority stress, and relationship dynamics.The site is fully optimized for patient trust and compliance, featuring rigorous editorial standards, clear Good Faith Estimate protocols under the No Surprises Act, and explicit crisis resources.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.sandrapachecolmhc.com About Sandra Pacheco, LMHC: Sandra Pacheco is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor (Florida License: MH5766) serving adults in Florida since 1999. Specializing in anxiety, depression, trauma, and LGBTQIA+ affirmative therapy, she combines decades of clinical expertise with innovative modalities like Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy to help clients navigate life's most complex challenges. She maintains a private practice in North Miami and offers secure telehealth services throughout Florida.

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