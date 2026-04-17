Billion-Dollar Brand Builders Rob Fitzpatrick, Marco Robinson Launch Naked Diablo Airlines: A Global Disruptor

Rob Fitzpatrick, Marco Robinson and Dion Fitzpatrick

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new force is entering global aviation — and it’s not here to compete.It’s here to be different to the norm.Billion-dollar brand architect Rob Fitzpatrick from the Fitzpatrick Family Office has partnered with global entrepreneur, media figure, and brand builder Marco Robinson to launch Naked Diablo Airlines — a bold expansion of what is rapidly becoming one of the most talked-about lifestyle empires in the world.Naked Diablo Airlines launches in January, 2027.NAKED DIABLO AIRLINES — WHERE TRAVEL BECOMES OWNERSHIPThis is not just another airline.This is a new category of travel, impact, and wealth creation.EXPERIENCE FIRSTNaked Diablo Airlines is built around one principle:- Travel should be fun, safe, and unforgettableThis is lifestyle aviation — not logistics.RADICAL TRANSPARENCY"The charity model is broken. Naked Diablo Airlines is changing it," said Marco Robinson.Every ticket will show:- Exactly what percentage goes to impact- Exactly where it goes- Exactly who it helps"There are no middlemen. No hidden layers. Full visibility," Robinson said.Their first destinations are from London/ Manchester, United KingdomTo very popular tourist destinations, including;- Malaga- Alicante- Ibiza- Palma- Amsterdam- Paris- Nice- VeniceThey plan to enter the US Market in 2028.NAKED DIABLO AIRLINES — WHERE TRAVEL BECOMES OWNERSHIP"This is not just another airline. This is a new category of travel, impact, and wealth creation," said Robinson.REAL IMPACT"A portion of every ticket sold goes toward moving people from the streets into homes," Robinson said. "The game changer is ownership. This is where the model breaks completely. Passengers don’t just buy. They participate."Through the Naked Diablo ecosystem:• Customers are rewarded• Loyalty becomes currency• Community becomes valueFROM TEQUILA BRAND TO GLOBAL EMPIREAt the centre of this movement is Naked Diablo Tequila — a fast-scaling, premium tequila brand built in Mexico and positioned at the intersection of luxury, culture, and global lifestyle.But this is not just a spirits company.Under the Fitzpatrick’s Family leadership, Naked Diablo has evolved into:- A multi-industry brand- A global content machine- A billion-dollar vision in motionTHE BRAND THE WORLD IS WATCHINGThe journey is documented in the multi award winning documentary:“How to Build a Billion-Dollar Brand” and hit reality TV show “Tequila Empire.”Streaming across multiple platforms, the TV series showcases the real blueprint behind building a billion-dollar brand — capturing global attention and momentum.Forbes.com called it “A Masterclass In Brand Building: The Importance Of Immersive, Owned Content”ROB FITZPATRICK — THE BILLION-DOLLAR ARCHITECTRob Fitzpatrick is not just a founder.He is a builder of legacy.A highly accomplished entrepreneur with multiple businesses, global property holdings, and a reputation built on faith, family, and discipline — Fitzpatrick has engineered a brand that is now expanding beyond category into a global ecosystem.- Premium product- Global storytelling- Strategic expansionENTER MARCO ROBINSON — THE MULTIPLIERJoining the venture is Marco Robinson — a globally recognised entrepreneur, 12-time number one best-selling author, and one of the UK’s most disruptive personal brands.Marco is widely known for:• The Channel 4 hit Get a House for Free, where he became recognised for giving homes to homeless families• Building the global Start Over movement• Being a top-tier Netflix producer and actor• Creating high-impact ventures including Tanco ResortsHis work has reached millions — combining media, business, and impact at scale.- He doesn’t just build brands- He builds movements that change livesFor more updates go to;

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