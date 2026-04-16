BioSteel Announces Partnership with Canadian Soccer Standout Jonathan Osorio

Performance nutrition leader expands global soccer presence with addition of national team veteran

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioSteel , the premium sports nutrition brand trusted by elite athletes worldwide, is proud to announce its official partnership with Canadian professional soccer standout Jonathan Osorio, a cornerstone of the Canadian Men’s National Team and veteran leader in Major League Soccer.This partnership marks a continued expansion of BioSteel’s presence in global soccer, aligning the brand with one of Canada’s most accomplished and respected footballers. Known for his consistency, technical ability, and leadership on and off the pitch, Osorio represents the high performance standards and clean nutrition principles that define BioSteel.A natural fit for the brand, Osorio has been a longtime user of BioSteel, relying on its hydration products for performance, protein for recovery, and greens to support overall health and immunity as part of his daily routine.At a pivotal moment for the growth of soccer across North America, the collaboration will integrate Osorio into BioSteel’s broader athlete ecosystem, supporting initiatives that span elite development, grassroots engagement, and fan connection.“As BioSteel continues to grow globally, it is important for us to partner with athletes who genuinely live the brand,” said Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel. “We are not just hydration. We are a complete performance nutrition system. Jonathan has trusted our products for years across hydration, recovery, and daily health, and that authenticity matters. He represents everything we stand for, discipline, consistency, and performing at the highest level.”“As a pro athlete, it is extremely important to be prepared and to put the right things in your body,” said Jonathan Osorio. “That is what I love about BioSteel. It gives me everything I need to stay in top shape so I can perform at my best, on and off the field. Having something that is not only clean but also effective is what makes BioSteel part of my daily routine.”As part of the partnership, Osorio will contribute to BioSteel’s athlete development initiatives, support youth soccer programming across Canada, and participate in digital content and retail activations designed to engage fans and inspire the next generation of players.The addition of Osorio further strengthens BioSteel’s position within the global soccer landscape and reinforces its commitment to providing NSF Certified for Sport performance nutrition products to athletes who demand the highest standards.About BioSteelBioSteel is a leading sports nutrition brand trusted by top athletes, teams, and organizations worldwide. Known for its premium, clean-label products that support optimal performance and recovery, BioSteel offers a wide range of hydration, protein, and recovery solutions designed to fuel athletes at every stage of their journey. With zero sugar, essential electrolytes, and NSF Certified for Sportformulations, BioSteel continues to set the standard for clean sports nutrition.About Jonathan OsorioJonathan Osorio is a Canadian professional soccer player and a key member of the Canadian Men’s National Team. A longtime standout in Major League Soccer, Osorio has built a reputation as one of Canada’s most consistent and technically skilled midfielders. Known for his leadership, vision, and work ethic, he has played a pivotal role in both club and international competition, representing Canada on the global stage. Off the pitch, Osorio is committed to inspiring the next generation of athletes and supporting the growth of soccer across the country.

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