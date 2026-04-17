Witter Coin's Third Annual Scavenger Hunt – $50,000 Hidden Across San Francisco

America's Coin Shop – Witter Coin's Third Annual San Francisco Scavenger Hunt. $50,000 in hidden treasure to commemorate National Coin Week!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Witter Coin’s Third Annual San Francisco Scavenger Hunt Hiding $50,000 worth of Rare Coins Across the City for the SF community to find.Witter Coin invites the community to join the hunt for 10 high-value coins hidden throughout San Francisco on April 25.In a modern-day nod to the Gold Rush that built San Francisco, Witter Coin, one of America’soldest and most respected rare coin dealers, has hidden 10 high-value rare coins across the cityfor the public to find.On Saturday, April 25, Witter Coin will launch a citywide scavenger hunt, placing more than $50,000 worth of rare gold and historic coins in carefully selected locations throughout San Francisco. Participants will follow clues released via Instagram in the race to become the lucky ones to find their way to the prizes.“This city was built around the pursuit of gold,” said Seth Chandler, CEO of Witter Coin. “We wanted to create something that brings that spirit back. Something real, tangible, and rooted in San Francisco’s history. These aren’t replicas. These are genuine, high-value coins.” The hunt will feature 10 rare coins hidden in publicly accessible, safe locations across iconic San Francisco neighborhoods. No digging or trespassing will be required. Clues will be released throughout the day via Witter Coin’s Instagram (@wittercoin) starting at 7AM. Follow along all day as we release new clues. Official rules and safety guidelines are found at https://www.instagram.com/wittercoin/ Founded in 1960, Witter Coin has served collectors and institutions for over 60 years and is widely recognized for its expertise in rare U.S. coins, historic currency, and precious metals. The scavenger hunt marks one of the largest public rare-coin hunts ever conducted in the United States. “We spend every day talking about the value and history of these coins,” said Chandler. “This time, we’re putting them back into the city where the Gold Rush began.”In addition to the hunt, Witter Coin will host one of the most iconic coins ever minted in San Francisco, well known as the King of San Francisco coinage, the 1894-S Proof Barber Dime. This coin will be displayed in the showroom on April 24th to 25th for our community to view. Come on by the Witter Coin Showroom at 2299 Lombard Street to see it.About Witter CoinFounded in 1960, Witter Coin is a San Francisco–based rare coin dealer specializing in historic U.S. coinage, precious metals, and collectible currency. With over 66 years of expertise, Witter Coin serves collectors and investors worldwide and is known for its integrity, scholarship, and deep roots in California’s Gold Rush history.Scavenger Hunt Lead:Marlowe Bjorklundmarlowe@wittercoin.com+1 (415) 781-5690Executive Assistant to CEOShelby Demes-Merrillshelby@wittercoin.com+1 (415) 589-0568

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