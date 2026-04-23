Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference Emerges as a Must-Attend June Event

Designed for anyone concerned about cancer, the event features 25+ speakers, 30+ exhibitors, and a mission that extends beyond the stage.

This conference brings people together for trusted education, meaningful connection, and a shared mission to support research that can make a real difference to those facing cancer.” — Sylvie Beljanski, President of The Beljanski Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more patients, caregivers, and practitioners search for trusted guidance around cancer, the Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference is emerging as the conference to watch this summer. Making its San Diego debut June 26 to 28, the event will feature more than 25 speakers and over 30 exhibitors for a weekend focused on the latest developments in cancer care, research, and patient support.Produced by The Beljanski Foundation, the conference is designed for cancer patients, survivors, thrivers, caregivers, and integrative and functional medicine practitioners. It also welcomes anyone looking for trusted, science-informed education around cancer. Guided by its theme, “The Most Cutting-Edge Solutions for Helping Your Body Fight Cancer,” the program brings together voices at the forefront of integrative cancer care.Held at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla, the three-day event will include expert presentations, an exhibitor hall, a Friday Welcome Reception, and opportunities for attendees to connect throughout the weekend. The conference will also feature additional experiences for attendees, including a Friday evening Master Workshop, a Saturday night Gala Fundraiser, a Sunday Movie Night, and an educational tour of integrative cancer clinics in Tijuana on June 29.The conference also supports the broader mission of The Beljanski Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that helps fund independent scientific research and education focused on natural, non-toxic approaches to cancer care. Proceeds from the inaugural conference helped fund promising breast cancer stem cell research involving specific plant compounds. Building on that momentum, the Foundation is now supporting the next phase of research focused on prostate cancer stem cells.“This conference brings people together for trusted education, meaningful connection, and a shared mission to support research that can make a real difference to those facing cancer,” said Sylvie Beljanski, President of The Beljanski Foundation.For those looking to stay informed, supported, and connected in the world of cancer, the Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference offers a rare opportunity to hear from respected voices, discover valuable resources, and be part of a mission with impact beyond the weekend itself.Now is the time to view the speaker lineup , learn more about the event and access tickets to one of the most anticipated cancer conferences of the summer.

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