New Orleans Powerboat Grand Prix | Ride Legal Velocity And Team Dirt Legal Recap

Scott McCormick and Bob Spitulski securing another 1st place win Team Dirt Legal and Team Ride Legal racing to place for podium

Ride Legal Velocity and Team Dirt Legal take the podium at the New Orleans Powerboat Grand Prix. See how our racing teams dominated the water.

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2nd Annual New Orleans Powerboat Grand Prix saw Lake Pontchartrain turned into a high-speed proving ground, and the Dirt Legal motorsports family didn’t just show up: they dominated.In Class 600, the #611 Ride Legal Velocity boat put on a clinic in consistency. Driver Bob Spitulski and throttleman Scott McCormick maintained a blistering pace to finish over a minute ahead of the field, securing a decisive first-place victory.Not to be outdone, Team Dirt Legal battled through the chop in Class 700. Driver Brad Christopher and throttleman Connor Langheim steered the #789 boat to a hard-fought second-place finish, proving that our commitment to performance translates directly from the garage to the open water.Want to see the full race breakdown and lap times?About Dirt LegalDirt Legal is a dedicated supporter of the motorsports community, serving as the title sponsor for both the Dirt Legal DBDRacing WMR KTM supercross team and the Team Dirt Legal offshore boat, while our sister brand Ride Legal partnered with Velocity Powerboats to create the Ride Legal Velocity racing team. Our roots began in the dirt bike world, driven by a mission to give fellow riders the freedom to enjoy their machines on both the trail and the road.As experts who can make almost anything with a motor street-legal (from a favorite dirt bike to a high-performance vessel), Dirt Legal is committed to fueling the culture of motorsports. This presence on the water and the track represents a strategic expansion of our motorsports family, allowing us to provide essential resources to the community and help owners across the country navigate state rules with ease.

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