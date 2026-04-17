Genvor Announces Strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Canlab International(TM) to Advance Peptide Pipeline

Genvor (OTCQB: GNVR) partners with Canlab to accelerate commercialization of AI-designed peptides across high-growth wellness markets. Genvor advances BioCypher™ platform with strategic collaboration targeting scalable peptide development and recurring revenue opportunities.

Establishes framework targeting multi-product commercialization across high-growth health and wellness categories with scalable revenue potential

Genvor, Inc. (OTCQB:GNVR)

We believe this framework can translate our peptide innovation into scalable, revenue-generating products across multiple high-demand categories.” — Chad Pawlak, CEO of Genvor, Inc.

WOODLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genvor, Inc. (OTCQB: GNVR) , a biotechnology company harnessing AI to generate novel peptides that deliver high-performance solutions across agriculture and human health and wellness, today announced the execution of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Canlab International™, a company with established capabilities in peptide manufacturing and a broad clinical distribution network.Genvor, Inc. is a B2i Digital Featured Company . Learn more at https://b2idigital.com/genvor-incorporated-1 The MOU outlines a strategic collaboration framework for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of a portfolio of novel natural peptide candidates targeting large and rapidly growing markets, including weight management, anti-aging and longevity, tissue repair and regeneration, hair restoration, and hormonal optimization.“Our collaboration with Canlab marks a significant step forward in demonstrating the commercial applicability of our BioCypher™ platform,” said Chad Pawlak, CEO of Genvor. “We believe this framework has the potential to translate our peptide innovation into scalable, revenue-generating products across multiple high-demand categories. Importantly, this is our first structured commercial agreement of this kind and reinforces our strategy of aligning platform-driven discovery with established manufacturing and distribution partners.”Under the terms of the MOU, the parties intend to initiate development of approximately five peptide candidates in 2026, with a roadmap to expand the pipeline to twenty or more candidates, subject to validation and commercial readiness.The collaboration is designed to leverage Genvor’s BioCypher™ peptide design platform and intellectual property strategy alongside Canlab’s manufacturing capabilities and established network of more than 5,000 physicians and 500 medical spa operators. This integrated model is expected to accelerate time-to-market and enable scalable commercialization. The agreement also contemplates preferred manufacturing and distribution rights for Canlab within defined channels, subject to performance-based conditions and future definitive agreements.For each peptide target category, Genvor anticipates potential economic participation structures for jointly commercialized products that may include target annual payments of approximately $1 million or royalty-based participation of approximately 11% on net sales, subject to future definitive agreements. With a multi-product pipeline, the Company believes this framework has the potential to generate meaningful and recurring revenue over time.“We believe this collaboration represents a strategically important step in advancing a scalable pipeline of novel peptide candidates aligned with high-growth wellness and clinical markets,” said Gary Gaul, ND, Founder and CEO of Canlab International™. “By combining Genvor’s proprietary sequencing and design capabilities with Canlab’s expertise in high-purity peptide synthesis and process optimization, we are establishing a foundation for the disciplined development and potential commercialization of differentiated compounds. This partnership also supports the advancement of more customized peptide formulations and protocol-driven applications, which we believe are increasingly important in meeting evolving market demand for precision-oriented health solutions.”About Genvor, Inc.Genvor, Inc. (OTCQB: GNVR) is a biotechnology company harnessing AI to generate novel peptides that deliver high-performance solutions across agriculture and human health and wellness. Genvor’s proprietary BioCypher platform designs peptides that enhance crop performance, reduce chemical inputs, and support human recovery and wellness. Through strategic partnerships and a dual-market commercialization model, Genvor is advancing peptide science from field to finish line. For more information, visit www.genvor.com About Canlab International™Canlab International™ specializes in the synthesis of exceptionally pure peptides, proteins, and amino acid derivatives tailored for advanced scientific research and development. Employing a combination of automated and manual peptide synthesizers, along with cutting-edge solution and solid-phase peptide synthetic technology, Canlab International delivers peptides and proteins of the highest quality, surpassing 99% purity.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential development, commercialization, scalability, revenue opportunities, and strategic impact of the collaboration with Canlab International™, as well as the capabilities and expected performance of Genvor’s BioCypher™ platform. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the parties to negotiate and execute definitive agreements, successful development and commercialization of peptide candidates, market acceptance, regulatory considerations, competitive factors, and other risks detailed in Genvor’s public filings. Genvor undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.Investor Relations:Genvor IncorporatedMarketing@genvor.comMedia:Carly Scadutocarly@carlyscadutoconsulting.comAdditional Contact:

Genvor, Inc. (OTCQB: GNVR) announced the execution of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding

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