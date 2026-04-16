Telling the Story of Arizona’s Birds: COMMS/NATION Partners with Desert Rivers Audubon Society

Desert Rivers Audubon Society: Promoting environmental education and bird conservation throughout the Arizona desert river ecosystems. From AZ to NYC, COMMS/NATION, est. 2018, is a Tucson-based communications agency specializing in marketing, graphic design, branding, and public relations. We help local businesses grow through strategic content, visual identity, storytelling, and people-

Birds of a Feather: COMMS/NATION Aligns with Local Conservationists Through In-Kind Strategic Support

DRAS territory is a vast landscape that requires constant advocacy and education. Partnering with COMMS/NATION allows us to better tell the story of this region and its wildlife to the public.” — Margaret Dyekman, President of Desert Rivers Audubon Society

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- COMMS/NATION [ www.commsnation.com ], a Tucson-based strategic communications and public relations agency, today announced an in-kind strategic communications partnership with the Desert Rivers Audubon Society [ www.desertriversaudubon.org ]. Through this partnership, COMMS/NATION will provide in-kind strategic communications and marketing guidance to help the Arizona-based nonprofit elevate its conservation mission and expand its reach across the Salt River region.The partnership leverages COMMS/NATION’s expertise in mission-driven storytelling to support the Society’s 20-year legacy of protecting Arizona’s unique ecosystems and advancing conservation efforts across the region.The Salt River region serves as a vital corridor for Arizona’s avian wildlife and sustainable outdoor recreation, encompassing the 2.9-million-acre Tonto National Forest, the ancient cliff dwellings of Tonto National Monument, and the iconic Superstition Wilderness. This vast 13,700-square-mile watershed provides a critical migratory habitat for birds and a world-class setting for outdoor recreation, including the four sprawling reservoirs that power and sustain the Phoenix area. Communities across the region, including Coolidge, Gilbert, Chandler, Sun Lakes, and surrounding municipalities, provide critical urban environments for both resident and migratory bird species.“They say birds of a feather flock together, and at COMMS/NATION, we believe in aligning our expertise with organizations that protect the very heart of our Arizona landscape,” said Andrea Garcia, Co-Founder of COMMS/NATION LLC. “Desert Rivers Audubon Society is doing important work to conserve Arizona’s most vital habitats. By donating our agency’s strategic expertise, we’re ensuring their message doesn’t just take flight, but truly resonates with the community that shares this landscape.”Established in 2006, the Desert Rivers Audubon Society has been a critical advocate for biodiversity across the eastern Valley of the Sun.Margaret Dyekman, President of Desert Rivers Audubon Society, said: “Desert Rivers Audubon’s service territory is a vast and vital landscape that requires constant advocacy and education. Partnering with COMMS/NATION allows us to better tell the story of this region and its wildlife, and help ensure the public understands why protecting it matters.”Through this partnership, COMMS/NATION will provide strategic communications and marketing support designed to strengthen visibility, engagement, and connection with the broader community.###ABOUT COMMS/NATION LLC:COMMS/NATION is an award-winning and internationally recognized Tucson-based communications and marketing agency specializing in strategic storytelling, brand development, and public relations for mission-driven organizations. The agency helps organizations clarify their message, elevate their visibility, and drive long-term impact.Learn more at www.commsnation.com ABOUT DESERT RIVERS AUDUBON SOCIETY:Desert Rivers Audubon Society is a nonprofit organization serving the east region of the Valley of the Sun and Salt River area. Dedicated to the conservation of birds and their habitats through education and advocacy, the organization has worked since 2006 to protect the unique ecosystems of the Sonoran Desert and its rivers.Learn more at www.desertriversaudubon.org Follow us on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DesertRivers

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