Bellydance Evolution Brings World-Premiere Swan Lake to Spokane for One Night Only

Bellydance Evolution Swan Lake & Alice in Wonderland in Spokane

International touring company pairs with Northwest Bellydance Academy for a spectacular double-feature theatrical evening.

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally acclaimed Bellydance Evolution (BDE) brings a spectacular evening of theatrical dance to Spokane with a special double-feature performance at the SCC Lair Auditorium on May 30, 2026 — presented in partnership with Northwest Bellydance Academy, Spokane's premier dance training studio.

The evening opens with BDEx: Alice in Wonderland, a vibrant bellydance theatrical production directed by Jillina Carlano. Presented as part of Jillina's BDExperience performance intensive, the production features dancers from around the world alongside many talented local performers from Northwest Bellydance Academy. Through imaginative choreography, colorful characters, and expressive storytelling, the cast brings Lewis Carroll's beloved tale to life as audiences follow Alice on her whimsical journey down the rabbit hole.

The second half of the evening features the world-premiere debut of Bellydance Evolution's Swan Lake — a bold new re-imagining of the classic ballet. Blending world dance, music, and theater, Swan Lake transforms the timeless story through BDE's signature global lens, transporting audiences into a magical world filled with striking characters, elaborate costumes, and breathtaking choreography.

"This is not just a bellydance show," says Jillina Carlano, founder and artistic director of Bellydance Evolution. "It's a full-scale theatrical production that combines dance, music, and storytelling in a way that connects with audiences of all ages."

With over 100 international performances, Bellydance Evolution has earned recognition for pushing the boundaries of Middle Eastern dance while fusing it with contemporary and world art forms. This new production of Swan Lake highlights BDE's commitment to artistic collaboration and cultural exchange. For the first time, the creative team has invited renowned guest choreographers from Egypt — Pinky Selim and Mohamed Kazafy — bringing authentic Egyptian artistry into the theatrical world of BDE. The production also features a breathtaking Polynesian fusion sequence, expanding the story's visual and cultural landscape and reflecting Bellydance Evolution's ongoing mission to unite global dance traditions on one stage.

About Northwest Bellydance Academy

Northwest Bellydance Academy is a Spokane-based dance studio dedicated to accessible, high-quality training for dancers of all backgrounds. Founded by Delilah Ra and now directed by internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning artists Nefabit, Saleenx, and Thorn Trinity, the studio offers comprehensive instruction from first-time dancers through professional-level development. Students progress through a curated curriculum, with advanced and alumni dancers earning opportunities to perform at local and national events — including Vilafest, Bellydancer USA Gala, and Spokane Velocity halftime games — as well as performing with respected companies such as BDExperience. The studio's mission is to inspire, educate, and develop artists from the inside out, cultivating not only technical skill but also artistry, expression, and inner confidence.

About Bellydance Evolution

Founded by world-renowned choreographer Jillina Carlano, Bellydance Evolution has performed across six continents, captivating audiences with productions that celebrate global culture through dance and storytelling. Each show blends traditional Middle Eastern dance with contemporary styles, creating a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.

Event Details

What: Swan Lake by Bellydance Evolution & BDEx: Alice in Wonderland

When: May 30, 2026 at 7:30 PM (Doors 7:00 PM)

Where: Lair Auditorium @ Spokane Community College, 1810 North Greene St, Spokane, WA 99217

Tickets: $28–$50 — available at https://bdespokane.eventbrite.com

Info: www.BellydanceEvolution.com



www.BellydanceEvolution.com

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