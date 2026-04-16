STAR TREK ICONS — FROM TRIBBLES TO CAPTAINS’ UNIFORMS — HEAD TO AUCTION

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Michael Burnham's (Sonequa Martin-Green) Breen Light-up Disguise Costume est. $6,000 - $12,000

With more than 300 lots, the sale includes amazing costumes from the Discovery’s crew, allies, and foes, 32nd-century weapons, and even a nod to fan-favorite tribbles. ” — Chuck Costas, Propstore’s Vice President of Business Development

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, has announced an online auction featuring more than 300 lots of original costumes and props from Seasons 1–5 of Star Trek: Discovery (2017-2024) and Star Trek: Short Treks (2018).HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE AN EXCEPTIONAL SELECTION OF MICHAEL BURNHAM’S (SONEQUA MARTIN-GREEN) COSTUMES SPANNING ALL FIVE SEASONS OF STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, CHARTING HER JOURNEY FROM STARFLEET'S FIRST MUTINEER ABOARD THE U.S.S. SHENZHOU TO CAPTAIN OF THE U.S.S. DISCOVERY. THE PIECES TRACE HER EVOLUTION WHILE REFLECTING THE CHANGING DESIGN OF STARFLEET ACROSS THE SERIES.ANOTHER KEY LOT IS SAREK’S (JAMES FRAIN) ROBE FROM THE SEASON 1 EPISODE “LETHE.” WORN BY SPOCK’S FATHER DURING THE EVENTS ABOARD HIS VULCAN CRUISER AS IT FACES SABOTAGE, THE COSTUME SHOWCASES THE REFINED DETAILING AND CRAFTSMANSHIP THAT DEFINED THE SERIES’ INTERPRETATION OF VULCAN CULTURE.ALSO OFFERED ARE PIECES FROM THE SERIES’ 32ND-CENTURY STORYLINE, INCLUDING HUGH CULBER’S (WILSON CRUZ) DISTRESSED STARFLEET MEDICAL UNIFORM AND DR. KOVICH’S (DAVID CRONENBERG) BROKEN STARFLEET BADGE FROM STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. THESE ITEMS REFLECT THE TRANSFORMED FEDERATION INTRODUCED AFTER “THE BURN,” WHEN THE DISCOVERY CREW ARRIVES IN A FRACTURED FUTURE AND BEGINS HELPING REBUILD STARFLEET.COLLECTORS OF PROPS WILL FIND 32ND-CENTURY COURIER SIDEARMS ASSOCIATED WITH FINAL SEASON VILLAINS MOLL (EVE HARLOW) AND Y’AK (ELIAS TOUFEXIS) FROM STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, REPRESENTING THE ADVANCED WEAPONRY INTRODUCED IN THE SERIES’ FAR-FUTURE ERA.Across five seasons, Star Trek: Discovery charted a bold new course for the franchise, blending cinematic scale with character-driven storytelling while launching a new era of Star Trek on television. Debuting as the flagship series that helped usher in what is now Paramount+, the show revitalized the universe for a new generation and paved the way for additional live-action series including Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. From the Klingon War in Season 1 to the far-future frontier of the 32nd century in Season 5 — and the mystery of “The Burn” that reshaped the Federation — the series followed Commander, later Captain, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery as they navigated galaxy-spanning threats and helped rebuild a fractured future.Expanding that world, Star Trek: Short Treks delivered standalone stories featuring characters such as Spock (Ethan Peck), Captain Pike (Anson Mount), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn), alongside original entries including “Calypso” and the animated “Ephraim and Dot.” This auction celebrates both series, offering original props, costumes, and production pieces that reflect the ambition and craftsmanship behind this pivotal chapter in Star Trek history.As Star Trek celebrates its 60th anniversary, the franchise stands as one of the most enduring and influential in television history. Since its debut in 1966, it has expanded across multiple series, feature films, and generations of fans, united by a shared vision of exploration, optimism, and the pursuit of knowledge. Six decades on, its message of hope and unity continues to resonate worldwide. This auction brings together material spanning eras and iterations of the franchise, offering collectors the opportunity to mark this milestone anniversary with an authentic piece of Star Trek history.The timed, online-only auction is now open for bidding and will run through May 12, 2026. All lots in this auction include a Certificate of Authenticity from Propstore that has been co-signed by a member of the CBS Star Trek Archives. The full catalog is available at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/catalog/id/513 Those who register at https://propstore.com/auctionRegistration.action?auctionId=513 will be entered into a giveaway, with two winners each receiving a tribble from Star Trek: Short Treks (2018). Terms and conditions apply.Top lots to be sold at the auction include:– STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Michael Burnham's (Sonequa Martin-Green) Breen Light-up Disguise Costume est. $6,000 - $12,000– STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Captain Christopher Pike’s (Anson Mount) Away Mission Costume est. $5,000 - $10,000– STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Dr. Kovich’s (David Cronenberg) Broken Badge est. $5,000 - $10,000– STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Michael Burnham's (Sonequa Martin-Green) 32nd Century Starfleet Command Uniform est. $5,000 - $10,000– STAR TREK: DISCOVERY (TV SERIES, 2017-2024) Michael Burnham's (Sonequa Martin-Green ) Admiral Jacket est. $4,000 - $8,000– STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Hugh Culber’s (Wilson Cruz) Distressed 32nd Century Starfleet Medical Uniform est. $4,000 - $8,000– STAR TREK: DISCOVERY L'Rell's (Mary Chieffo) White Armor Costume est. $4,000 - $8,000– STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Moll's (Eve Harlow) Phaser est. $3,000 - $6,000– STAR TREK: DISCOVERY L'ak's (Elias Toufexis) Phaser est. $3,000 - $6,000– STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Sarek's (James Frain) Cruiser Sabotage Robes est. $2,500 - $5,000– STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Saru's (Doug Jones) Brooch est. $2,500-$5,000– STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Sylvia Tilly's (Mary Wiseman) Starfleet Command Uniform est. $3,000 - $6,000– STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Paul Stamets' (Anthony Rapp) Starfleet Science Uniform est. $3,000 - $6,000– STAR TREK: SHORT TREKS Starfleet Operations Uniforms with Red, Gold and Blue Tunics est. $1,500 - $3,000/each– STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Grudge's (Leeu, Durban) Cat Collar est. $1,500 - $3,000Chuck Costas, Propstore’s Vice President of Business Development, commented: “This auction offers a look back on all five seasons of the groundbreakings series Star Trek: Discovery - With more than 300 lots, the sale includes amazing costumes from the Discovery’s crew, allies, and foes, 32nd-century weapons, and even a nod to fan-favorite tribbles from the spin-off series Short Treks. As Star Trek celebrates its 60th anniversary, this auction offers collectors the opportunity to own an authentic piece of the franchise’s legacy.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImage Link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/i7rxz2gwibu8ppb5cjhrs/AIR0HtofH1pfOvTbITkgBBs?rlkey=5j9qrpk53arj55nb3shk3ugx0&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore X: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

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