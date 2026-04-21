The Smarter Service Partners with Dorvie and Avenues by Brio Living Services to Bring Technology Support to Older Adults

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Expanded offering connects continuing care-at-home members in Grand Rapids with trusted tech help and coordinated services that support independent living.

This partnership brings together organizations that share a commitment to helping older adults live independently and confidently wherever they call home.” — Vida Roozen, COO, The Smarter Service

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Smarter Service , a provider of personalized technology support for older adults and senior living communities, has announced a partnership with Dorvie , a service coordination platform for aging adults and families, and Avenues by Brio, a continuing care-at-home membership plan offered by Brio Living Services.Through this collaboration, Avenues members in the Grand Rapids area now have access to technology support from The Smarter Service. Coordination happens through Avenues Concierge, powered by Dorvie, which connects members with trusted providers that support older adults living at home. The goal is to help older adults confidently use the digital tools that increasingly shape everyday life, including communication, healthcare, safety, and home services.According to the Pew Research Center, 93 percent of adults 65+ say they want to remain in their homes as they age. In response, new service models are emerging to help make that possible. Services like Avenues connect members with trusted support and long-term care planning while they continue living in the homes and communities they know and love. For senior living organizations, these services also create an opportunity to extend support beyond the traditional boundaries of a campus and serve older adults earlier in their aging journey.Living independently at home today increasingly depends on technology. Telehealth visits, online services, digital communication with family, home safety tools, and remote health monitoring have become part of everyday life. While these tools can make aging at home safer and more connected, many older adults still need guidance and support to feel confident using them.Avenues members will now have access to The Smarter Service’s team of Tech Concierges, who provide one-on-one technology support tailored specifically for older adults. Services include device setup, troubleshooting, learning how to use apps and online services, improving digital security, and helping members get more value from the technology they already own.“This partnership brings together organizations that share a commitment to helping older adults live independently and confidently wherever they call home,” said Vida Roozen, COO of The Smarter Service. “Technology now plays a role in almost every part of daily life, from communication and healthcare to safety and connection. By working with Dorvie and Avenues, we are making sure older adults have a trusted place to turn when they need help using the technology that supports their independence.”Avenues by Brio is a continuing care-at-home membership plan designed to support aging in place wherever someone calls home. Members work with a dedicated navigator who helps coordinate services, provide advocacy, and support long-term planning as needs change.The program also includes a $100 monthly wellness benefit that members can use toward services that support independence and quality of life. Dorvie helps members use that benefit for a range of services, including transportation, meal delivery, housekeeping, gym memberships, lifelong learning classes at local universities, and now technology support provided by The Smarter Service.“This isn’t just about services—the members we serve are looking for someone they can trust to get it right,” said Me’Kel Thomas, VP Client Services at Dorvie. “Technology support has become one of the most urgent requests we hear, and The Smarter Service brings exactly the kind of patience, expertise, and care our members deserve. This is what it looks like when the right partners find each other."All 73 Avenues members living in the Grand Rapids area and surrounding communities now have access to technology support from The Smarter Service.“Technology has become an important part of staying independent at home, but many people struggle to keep up with how quickly it changes,” said Paige Hendrickson, RN, Executive Director, Brio Living Services. “Having a trusted expert they can call when they need help makes a tremendous difference.”Brio Living Services provides support to approximately 8,000 older adults each year across 22 counties in Michigan. Its offerings include continuing care at home through Avenues, four PACE programs, seven affordable housing communities, a licensed home care agency, and two Life Plan Communities with independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing.Together, the organizations will track membership adoption and usage to evaluate program impact before expanding to additional markets and other Brio programs.About The Smarter ServiceThe Smarter Service is a leading provider of personalized technology concierge services for older adults and senior living communities. With a dedicated team of Tech Concierges and a library of online content and resources, The Smarter Service offers both in-person and virtual support to alleviate tech insecurities, build digital literacy skills, and boost confidence. This comprehensive approach to social care empowers older adults to live happier, healthier, and safer lives in today's tech-driven world. www.thesmarterservice.com . Info@TheSmarterService.com.About DorvieDorvie is a technology-enabled concierge platform that helps older adults successfully and safely age wherever they call home. Named for the French term vie d’or—meaning “golden life”—Dorvie makes that vision a reality by connecting members with vetted, trusted service providers and managing all scheduling, coordination, and billing on their behalf. Through a dedicated concierge team and partnerships with aging services organizations, Dorvie delivers a high-touch experience that saves members time, energy, and money while supporting their independence. Services span home maintenance, housekeeping, meal delivery, transportation, technology support, lawn care, and more. To learn more, visit www.dorvie.com About Avenues by Brio Living ServicesAvenues by Brio Living Services is a non-profit Life Plan at Home Program for adults ages 55+. This unique membership-based program helps predict long-term care costs and provides a team of experts to navigate the aging journey. Its foundation includes maintaining quality of life through wellness initiatives, encouraging members to be proactive in their health, and is customized based on personal preferences, goals, and values. To become a member of Avenues, adults must live independently, medically qualify for the program, and live in the greater Grand Rapids, MI area. Avenues is one of only 42 such programs in the country, and one of just two in the state of Michigan. It is the only Life Plan at Home Program in West Michigan. www.AvenuesBLS.org

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