Rhode Island-based Jobs fell by 1,000 from January; February Unemployment Rate increased to 4.6 Percent

Published on Thursday, April 16, 2026

CRANSTON, R.I. – Jobs at Rhode Island businesses fell by 1,000 in February as the state’s unemployment rate increased to 4.6 percent. Over the year, jobs were down 1,800 from February 2025, and the unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point.

Rhode Island’s Labor Force

The February unemployment rate was 4.6 percent, up one-tenth of a percentage point from the January rate. Last year, the rate was 4.5 percent in February.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in February, up one-tenth of a percentage point from January. The U.S. rate was 4.2 percent in February 2025.

The number of unemployed Rhode Island residents — those residents classified as available for and actively seeking employment — was 27,200, up 400 from January. The number of unemployed residents was up 500 over the year.

The number of employed Rhode Island residents was 567,100, down 2,500 over the month and down 6,200 over the year.

The Rhode Island labor force totaled 588,900 in February, down 2,100 over the month and down 5,800 from February 2025.

The labor force participation rate was 63.4 percent in February, down three-tenths from January and down from 64.3 percent in February 2025. Nationally, 62.0 percent of U.S. residents participated in the labor force.

Unemployment Insurance claims* for first-time filers averaged 1,439 in February, down from 2,241 in January. Claims were up an average of 400 a week from February 2025.

Rhode Island-based Jobs

The number of total nonfarm jobs in Rhode Island was 513,700 in February, a decrease of 1,000 jobs from the revised January jobs figure of 514,700. Over the year, total nonfarm jobs are down 1,800 or -0.3 percent. Nationally, jobs were up 0.1 percent or 149,000 from a year ago. The number of private-sector jobs in Rhode Island was down 1,200 in February and down 700 from February 2025.

February Nonfarm Payroll Notes…

A loss of 600 jobs was reported in both the Accommodation & Food Services and Health Care & Social Assistance sectors.

In addition, February job declines were also noted in the Arts, Entertainment & Recreation (-400), Construction (-300), and Retail Trade (-300) sectors.

Offsetting the job losses was a gain of 800 jobs reported in the Educational Services sector and 600 jobs reported in the Administrative & Waste Services sector.

Over the past three months, the Rhode Island economy has added 500 jobs, or a gain of under 200 jobs per month.

The January job report was revised up to 514,700, an increase of 100 over the previous job count of 514,600. The January over-the-month job change from December is now up 500 as opposed to the 400 originally published.

Manufacturing Hours and Earnings

In February, production workers in the Manufacturing sector earned $25.67 per hour, up forty-three cents from January but down seven cents from February 2025.Manufacturing employees worked an average of 43.3 hours per week in February, down eight-tenths of an hour over the month but up three and nine-tenths hours from a year ago.



*The average number of verified initial claims filed during the week includes the 12th of the month and the previous three weeks. The Department of Labor and Training is scheduled to release the March 2026 labor force figures and job counts at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

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