Mercy University Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Conquer the Trail 7.5K Race

As Mercy commemorates 75 years with events throughout the year, this special 7.5K race embodies its commitment to community, service & supporting those in need

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mercy University invites the community to lace up their running shoes for a meaningful cause as the institution celebrates its 75th anniversary. Presented by Conquer The World Endurance and Mercy University’s Exercise Science Program, the 11th and final edition of the Conquer the Trail Race will take place on Saturday, April 18, 2026, marking both the conclusion of a beloved tradition and a tribute to Mercy's 75 years of transforming lives through education. All proceeds from the race will benefit Mercy's Mav Market , a judgment-free, inclusive and confidential resource that provides nutritious food and personal care items at no cost to anyone in the Mercy community experiencing food insecurity.“This race represents everything Mercy stands for," said Amanda Bireline, associate professor of Health and Exercise Science at Mercy University. "For 75 years, we've believed in removing barriers to success. The Conquer the Trail Race continues that tradition by bringing our community together to support students facing food insecurity—ensuring they can focus on their education, not their next meal."Throughout the 2025-2026 academic year, Mercy University has hosted a series of special events designed to bring together students, faculty, staff, alumni, and surrounding communities. The Conquer the Trail Race represents the University's belief that education extends beyond the classroom and that community partnerships create lasting impact.The commemorative 7.5K run will feature a flat, fast out-and-back course along the scenic Croton Aqueduct Trail, with the distance specially chosen to honor the University's 75th anniversary.Awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female finishers, and race day raffles will feature prizes from community sponsors. Participants should note that while the course is flat, it runs primarily on natural trail terrain including rocks, stumps, and tree roots.Registration remains open through race day. Community members can register online at https://mercy.edu/news-events/events/conquer-trail-7.5k or in person on April 18. The first 75 runners who register will receive a limited-edition 75th Anniversary t-shirt and 7.5% off registration with code: ConquerMercy75. Race day registration ends promptly at 8:45 AM so the event can start on time. Participants should plan to arrive early. The race starts at 9:00 AM sharp.Join Mercy University in celebrating 75 years of community impact while supporting students in need. Every registration makes a difference.###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit www.mercy.edu

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