IPL Health Staffing to Fundraise and Walk With NAMI San Diego

Fundraising initiative in support of National Alliance on Mental Illness San Diego, a commitment to advancing mental health awareness & supporting communities.

At our core, we are a people-first organization. Supporting organizations like NAMI isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s essential.” — Mitch Berger, CEO of Howard-Sloan Search and IPL Health Staffing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IPL Health Staffing today announced a company-wide fundraising initiative in support of National Alliance on Mental Illness San Diego, reinforcing its commitment to advancing mental health awareness and supporting the well-being of the communities it serves.As part of the initiative, IPL team members will travel to San Diego in July to participate in the Walk for Mental Health during the company’s annual summer retreat. The effort brings employees together around a shared goal: raising awareness, supporting access to care, and contributing to programs that provide critical mental health resources.Mental health remains a significant and growing concern. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, approximately 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience mental illness each year, underscoring the importance of access to education, support, and community-based resources.“At our core, we are a people-first organization,” said Mitch Berger, CEO of Howard-Sloan Search and IPL Health Staffing. “Mental health touches every one of us—in our families, our workplaces, and our communities. Supporting organizations like NAMI isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s essential. We have a responsibility as leaders to foster environments where people are supported, seen, and empowered to thrive.”Through its fundraising efforts, IPL Health Staffing aims to support the local programs, advocacy, and outreach initiatives led by National Alliance on Mental Illness San Diego, which provide free resources and support for individuals and families navigating mental health challenges.“In healthcare and life sciences, we see firsthand how essential mental health support is to overall wellbeing,” said Shaun Abrams, Chief Business Officer at IPL Health Staffing. “The work NAMI is doing is not only meaningful, but also necessary. By supporting this mission, we’re helping to strengthen the systems and communities that care for people every day.”IPL Health Staffing invites employees, partners, and the broader community to support the initiative by contributing to its fundraising efforts here ________________________________________About IPL Health StaffingIPL Health Staffing is a national healthcare and life sciences staffing firm focused on connecting top talent with organizations across the United States. With a commitment to quality, responsiveness, and long-term partnership, IPL supports both clients and candidates across a wide range of specialties.About Howard-Sloan SearchHoward-Sloan Search, founded in 1957, is a premier executive search firm specializing in compliance, financial, legal, professional, and technology placements worldwide.

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