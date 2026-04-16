Cost Containment Group, Inc. (CCG) Announces Name Change to Care Commitment Group, Inc. (CCG)

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Care Commitment Group reflects CCG’s evolution into a benefit administration and technology company focused on service, innovation, and impact.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cost Containment Group, Inc. (CCG) announced today that it will officially change its name to Care Commitment Group, Inc. (CCG) , effective April 15, 2026.The new name reflects the company’s evolution over more than 20 years and aligns with its mission of delivering administrative, technology, and operational support for modern benefit programs.“Over the years, our role has grown far beyond cost containment,” said Tracy Bourandas , CEO. “Care Commitment Group reflects who we are today — an organization grounded in service, innovation, and commitment.”The organization will maintain its leadership, services, and website ( www.ccgfamily.com ), which will feature an updated look.Now operating as a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) and remaining employee-owned (ESOP), CCG continues to align business with meaningful impact.

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