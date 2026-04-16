Ehud Peled Challenges the Pursuit of Immortality in New Mythic Allegory 'Back to the Tree of Life'

To love, for it is not the Fruit of the Tree of Knowledge, nor the Fruit of the Tree of Life

Visionary Author of ‘The Holy Grail Code’ Explores the True Essence of Humanity in a Lyrical Journey Through the Garden of Eden.

"In this story, I wanted to explore the idea that the greatest fruit is not knowledge or even eternal life, but the capacity to love within our finite time".” — Ehud Peled

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What would you sacrifice for one more day with the person you love? In his most profound work to date, Back to the Tree of Life , prolific author Ehud Peled delivers a captivating mythic allegory that reimagines the dawn of creation to explore the beauty of human mortality. Published by tech-driven publishing leader Spines , this lyrical narrative follows a young woman’s desperate quest through a forbidden landscape to save her dying mother, ultimately discovering that the greatest truth is not found in eternal life, but in the finite power of love.Set in a world that feels both ancient and ethereal, Back to the Tree of Life introduces Bat-El, a daughter of the ancient Hebrew tribe who survives a sudden, violent upheaval only to face her mother’s terminal illness. Refusing to accept the finality of death, Bat-El embarks on a perilous journey to locate the hidden Garden of Eden. Her path is barred by the legendary flaming sword and guarded by the primordial Serpent, leading to an extraordinary confrontation with the four Archangels: Michael, Gabriel, Uriel, and Raphael.Peled masterfully weaves biblical tradition with philosophical inquiry, challenging the reader to reconsider the "original sin" and the nature of eternity. As Bat-El navigates the wonders of the Garden, she is presented with a choice that resonates with the core of the human experience: the terrifying weight of endless existence or the precious, temporary moments of a life defined by the heart.Key themes and features of the book include:A Reimagined Genesis: A unique perspective on the Garden of Eden, where the Serpent and Angels serve as guides through the complexities of human choice.The "Third Tree": The introduction of the Tree of Love, a concept that places emotional connection above the fruits of Knowledge and Life.A Universal Heroine’s Journey: Bat-El’s story is one of devotion, resourcefulness, and the courage to face the inevitable with grace.Lyrical Storytelling: Translated from Hebrew, the prose maintains a rhythmic, timeless quality that echoes the ancient scrolls it depicts."In this story, I wanted to explore the idea that the greatest fruit is not knowledge or even eternal life, but the capacity to love within our finite time," says author Ehud Peled. "Bat-El’s journey is a reminder that while eternity may seem like a heart's desire, it is the temporary nature of our days that makes every sight, every person, and every child we love truly sacred."Back to the Tree of Life is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the AuthorEhud Peled is an acclaimed author known for his ability to blend historical intrigue with deep philosophical questions. His previous works, including the highly rated The Holy Grail Code and The River of Eternity, have established him as a master of high-stakes narrative and intellectual exploration. With Back to the Tree of Life, Peled continues his tradition of challenging readers' perceptions of fate and divinity.Book DetailsTitle: Back to the Tree of LifeAuthor: Ehud PeledPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-90222-773-1Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines [Spines.com], the world’s first tech-driven publishing platform.

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