Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Attorney General Jay Jones and Coalition of States Win Trial Against Live Nation and Ticketmaster

Jury Finds Live Nation and Ticketmaster Illegally Eliminated Competition; Hurting Fans, Artists, and Other Venues in Virginia

Richmond, Va - Attorney General Jay Jones and a coalition of 33 other attorneys general today won their lawsuit against Live Nation after a five-week trial resulted in a jury finding that Live Nation and Ticketmaster violated federal and state antitrust laws by eliminating competition and driving up costs for fans, artists, and venues across the country.

“Today’s verdict is a huge win for Virginia’s vibrant live music and entertainment venues and for the loyal consumers who purchase tickets,” said Attorney General Jones. “I am proud of the dedicated attorneys and staff of the Virginia OAG, and in partner states across the nation, who worked tirelessly to ensure that Live Nation and Ticketmaster can no longer pad their pockets on the backs of hardworking consumers. My office looks forward to continuing to hold these corporations accountable as the court determines the best remedy to right these egregious wrongs and lower costs moving forward.”

In May 2024 the Commonwealth and a coalition of 40 other states, and the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) sued Live Nation, alleging that its control over almost every aspect of the live event business – from venue ownership to event promotion to ticketing services through Ticketmaster – allowed it to raise costs for both fans and artists and to suppress competition. During the trial that began on March 2, 2026, DOJ reached a settlement with Live Nation, which Attorney General Jay Jones and the coalition of 33 states rejected, choosing to continue litigation.

The jury today found Live Nation and Ticketmaster liable for violating federal and state laws by engaging in anticompetitive conduct. The jury found that Ticketmaster unlawfully maintains a monopoly in the market for ticketing services at major concert venues. The jury also found that Live Nation has a monopoly in the market for large amphitheaters used by artists and that Live Nation unlawfully requires artists who use the amphitheaters it owns to also use its event promotion services. In addition, the jury determined that fans have been overcharged for concert tickets at major concert venues across the country.

Having successfully proven their case on liability to the jury, Attorney General Jay Jones and the coalition will argue for remedies and financial penalties at a separate bench trial.

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Published on: April 16, 2026