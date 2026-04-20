Climate Institute Marks 40 Years of Global Leadership with DC Climate Week Event on South America’s Clean Energy Future

On Earth Day we will spotlight how electrification strategies can drive sustainable development, enhance energy security, and unlock long-term prosperity.

Earth Day Event features top policy leaders from Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay who will highlight solutions for a clean energy transition

This event features top leaders who are advancing real solutions that demonstrate how the energy transition can work on the ground in communities across South America and the world.” — Walter Vergara, Vice President, Climate Institute

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Climate Institute will celebrate its 40th anniversary during DC Climate Week 2026 with a high-level Earth Day event, “ Electrification of South America : Roadmap to Prosperity,” convening leading policymakers, experts, and international institutions to explore pathways to accelerate clean energy transitions and economic growth across the region.Held on Wednesday, April 22 (Earth Day), the event will spotlight how electrification strategies can drive sustainable development, enhance energy security, and unlock long-term prosperity in South America—one of the most promising regions for renewable energy expansion globally.The session will be guided by Walter Vergara, Vice President of Latin America Programs at the Climate Institute, whose decades of leadership have helped shape climate and energy strategies across the region and globally.“We are excited to have such an outstanding group of presenters and panelists to discuss this critically important topic,” Vergara stated. “This event features some of the world’s top leaders who are not just talking the talk, they are advancing the real solutions that demonstrate how the energy transition can work on the ground in communities across South America and the world.”The program will feature senior government officials and experts from across the region, including Featured Presenters:• Karina Araujo Souza, Director for Energy Transition, Brazil’s Ministry of Mines and Energy• Arianna Spinelli, National Director for Energy, Uruguay’s Ministry of Industry, Energy, and Mining• Isabella Villanueva, Chief of Long-Term Energy Planning, Chile’s Ministry of Energy• Roque Pedace, Researcher in Energy and Climate Change, University of Buenos AiresThe Panel discussion will also include reactions and global perspectives from:• Lucía Spinelli, Senior Energy Specialist, World Bank• Arnaldo Vieira de Carvalho, Senior Sustainable Energy Expert and international advisor• David Reinstein, Energy sector expert and former World Bank specialist“For four decades, the Climate Institute has worked at the intersection of science, policy, and innovation to advance practical climate solutions,” said Michele Fetting, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors. “This event reflects both our legacy and our future—bringing together global leaders who are actively shaping the transition to a clean energy economy.”Building on the Climate Institute’s landmark Chile 2050: Roadmap to Prosperity report, the discussion will explore how comprehensive, sector-by-sector electrification strategies can be replicated to accelerate decarbonization while supporting economic development in both emerging and developed economies.As part of its 40th anniversary, the Climate Institute is highlighting its long-standing role in advancing international climate cooperation and its continued focus on scalable solutions, particularly in the Global South.In addition to the Earth Day program, the Climate Institute will present at the DC Climate Week Leadership Forum and host a 40th Anniversary Reception on Tuesday, April 21 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington, D.C. The events bring together partners, supporters, and leaders from across the climate community.About the Climate InstituteThe Climate Institute is a global, nonpartisan organization dedicated to advancing climate science, policy, and practical solutions for over four decades. Through its research, high-level convenings, and strategic partnerships, the Institute brings together leaders across government, academia, and the private sector to accelerate the transition to a climate-resilient future. Its work emphasizes scalable, real-world solutions that not only address climate change but also drive sustainable economic growth and shared prosperity worldwide.

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