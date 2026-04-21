Dutch Village and NantBioRenewables Team Up to Reduce Single‑Use Plastics, Raising the Bar for Great Lakes Tourism

A vibrant Dutch Village shop display highlighting NantBioRenewables’ eco‑friendly initiative, featuring compostable straws and plates made from Ocean Calcium Sand alongside colorful wooden tulips. A young guest enjoys one of Dutch Village’s popular family attractions — walking a friendly goat inside the park’s farm area, a favorite hands‑on experience for children. The Dutch Village windmill, one of the park’s most iconic attractions, stands among vibrant garden blooms, creating a colorful and welcoming scene for visiting families. A full display of Wave Ware compostable tableware made from Ocean Calcium Sand, highlighting NantBioRenewables’ eco‑friendly alternative to traditional single‑use plastics.

Holland, Michigan attraction debuts eco-friendly straws & tableware made from Ocean Calcium Sand

“Theme parks use significant energy and resources, so businesses must lead by adopting sustainable practices that protect the environment and prevent costly resource shortages,” said Joseph Nelis.” — Joseph Nelis

HOLLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nelis' Dutch Village, West Michigan's beloved family theme park, announced today it will significantly decrease the total amount of plastic packaging in its operations for the 2026 season. The attraction has partnered with NantBioRenewables, a U.S. manufacturer, to introduce Wave Ware compostable straws and tableware made from Ocean Calcium Sand—a renewable, biobased, carbon-negative mineral that naturally forms in the ocean and composts into nutrient-rich material for plant growth.The switch represents a significant step forward in sustainable tourism for the Great Lakes region, where protecting pristine beaches and waterways is a community priority."Theme parks are large consumers of energy, water, and waste. Ultimately, it's up to businesses worldwide to lead by example through adopting more sustainable practices to both protect the environment and help prevent resource scarcity which only increases costs," said the owner of Dutch Village, Joseph Nelis. "With our endless Lake Michigan beaches, we feel the need to lead by example in protecting our environment. We hate the idea that so much disposable tableware sits in landfills for many years before decomposing. Wave Ware products decompose fast even in landfills, which aligns perfectly with our values.""Our partnership with Nelis' Dutch Village represents exactly the kind of collaboration we're passionate about at NantBioRenewables," said Barbara Schreiner, Marketing Manager at NantBioRenewables. "We love working with companies that are committed to doing the right thing for their communities and the environment. Dutch Village's dedication to sustainability and creating lasting family memories aligns perfectly with our mission to provide high-quality, compostable solutions that businesses can be proud to use."For over 60 years, Dutch Village has transported families back to the Netherlands of over 100 years ago, combining educational attractions with themed rides and animal experiences. The addition of compostable products reinforces the park's "old world" authenticity while creating a hassle-free experience for modern families.A Natural Fit for Family ValuesThe park's decision to partner with an American manufacturer came after experiencing supply chain disruptions with overseas suppliers. "It's important to minimize anything that could disrupt our operations, so we love partnering with American manufacturers whenever possible," the team noted.Wave Ware straws and tableware will debut during Dutch Village's opening season and continue through their annual summer Renaissance Festival. The high-quality, durable products will replace traditional plastics across all food service locations including the park's restaurant, bar, and ice cream shop.Beyond Tableware: A Vision for SustainabilityDutch Village's partnership with NantBioRenewables is just the beginning. The park plans to expand sustainability efforts in future seasons, including food waste composting programs, water conservation initiatives, and exploring green energy solutions. "The Dutch are famous for their windmills!" the team said with enthusiasm."We want children visiting our park to be able to bring their own children back in the future to pass on the same positive memories," said Dutch Village management. "Adopting compostable products ensures families can enjoy their visit without worrying about unnecessary negative impacts to the environment."The park's leadership also emphasized the growing demand from younger generations for eco-conscious businesses. "You would be surprised at how comparable costs are on compostable products versus traditional products, and younger generations are much more keenly aware of when companies go out of their way to use more eco-friendly options—which makes them more likely to visit and return” said Jared DePouw, Controller of Nelis’ Dutch Village."We're seeing unprecedented global demand for truly compostable packaging solutions across every industry," said Lila Karlsen McNutt, Global Sales & Marketing Director at NantBioRenewables. "Businesses worldwide are recognizing that consumers expect sustainable options, and they're looking for products that don't compromise on quality or performance. Dutch Village is leading the way in showing the attractions industry that sustainable choices are both practical and impactful."New for 2026: Tulip TowerIn addition to its sustainability initiatives, Dutch Village is unveiling the 30-foot tall "Tulip Tower" ride this season, where guests use kid power to race to the top of a giant tulip for panoramic park views before the thrilling descent.Nelis' Dutch Village opens for the 2026 season this spring.About Nelis' Dutch Village Located in Holland, Michigan, Nelis' Dutch Village is a family theme park offering a step back into the Netherlands of over 100 years ago. Featuring authentic Dutch architecture, educational demonstrations, themed rides, and beautiful gardens, the park has been creating family memories for over six decades. For more information, visit www.dutchvillage.com or follow the park on social media at facebook.com/NelisDutchVillage and instagram.com/nelis.dutch.villageAbout NantBioRenewables, NantBioRenewables is a U.S. manufacturer developing eco friendly thermoformed products made from Ocean Calcium Sand — a renewable, biobased, carbon negative mineral that naturally forms in the ocean. Our products reduce the environmental impact of single use plastics while composting into nutrient rich material that supports plant growth. We contribute to a circular bioeconomy by designing sustainable product life cycles from extraction through composting. For more information, visit www.nantbiorenewables.com ContactJared DePouwjared@dutchvillage.com

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