M6 Global Defense Introduces Fractional Director of Security Program to Support K–12 School Safety

M6 Global Defense

The program delivers expert, vendor-neutral security leadership to school districts—without the cost or complexity of a full-time hire.

School districts are being asked to meet higher standards with fewer resources and limited access to experienced professionals. Our program fills that gap.” — Michael Matranga, Founder & CEO, M6 Global Defense

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- M6 Global Defense , a premier security consultancy founded by retired U.S. Secret Service agents today announced the launch of a Fractional Director of Security (FDOS) Program, a first-of-its-kind offering designed to bring executive-level security leadership and strategic oversight to school districts nationwide.At a time when K–12 districts are under increasing pressure to meet safety mandates, respond to evolving threats, and operate without dedicated security leadership, the FDOS program provides a scalable, cost-effective solution—equipping districts with the expertise, structure, and support needed to protect their communities.“Security isn’t just a product—it’s leadership,” said Mike Matranga, CEO & Founder of M6 Global Defense. “School districts are being asked to meet higher standards with fewer resources and limited access to experienced professionals. Our program fills that gap with real expertise, real oversight, and a proactive approach to prevention.”A New Model for School Security Leadership: The FDOS program provides districts with an outsourced security executive responsible for overseeing all aspects of safety, including physical security, cybersecurity, threat assessment, emergency preparedness, and compliance.Unlike traditional vendors, M6 operates as a fully vendor-neutral partner, ensuring that districts receive objective guidance without influence from product-driven companies. This includes evaluating technologies, mediating vendor relationships, and protecting districts from unnecessary or low-value expenditures.Comprehensive, Tiered Service Offerings: The FDOS program is delivered through three scalable tiers—Core, Advance, Elite —each aligned to district size, risk profile, and operational needs:- Core – Strategic guidance, foundational assessments, and compliance alignment- Advance – Enhanced technical readiness, cybersecurity posture, and prevention systems- Elite – Full-scale executive leadership with continuous oversight, coordination, and integrated security operationsEach tier includes services spanning behavioral threat assessment, emergency operations planning, cybersecurity evaluation, and governance readiness—ensuring districts are prepared, compliant, and resilient.Addressing a Critical National Challenge: School districts nationwide are grappling with a convergence of challenges, including rising security threats, increasing regulatory requirements, and difficulty recruiting qualified Directors of Security. M6’s FDOS program directly addresses these issues by delivering:- Elite-level expertise at a fraction of the cost of a full-time resource- Integrated physical, cyber, and behavioral threat frameworks- Improved compliance and audit readiness- Vendor-neutral procurement oversight to eliminate conflicts of interest- Strong prevention strategies through mental health and threat assessment integrationBuilt for Scale, Designed for Impact: The program is designed to enable districts to strengthen safety and governance while maintaining budget flexibility.“This is about more than checking compliance boxes,” added Matranga. “It’s about building systems that actually prevent incidents, protect people, and stand up when it matters most.”The M6 Fractional Director of Security Program is now available to school districts nationwide, with initial onboarding and assessments beginning immediately. To learn more, reach out to Trey Hoot via email at Trey@m6globaldefense.com or on +1 771-253-2402.About M6 Global DefenseM6 Global Defense is a premier security consulting and risk-management firm, founded by retired federal agents and seasoned professionals. M6 offers a full spectrum of services including executive protection, cybersecurity, threat intelligence, emergency planning and educational-institution safety.Media ContactM6 Global DefenseEmail: info@m6globaldefense.comPhone: +1 771-253-2402

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